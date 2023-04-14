Family honors Madisonville man gunned down 11 years ago

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The family of a Madisonville man murdered 11 years ago held a vigil for him Thursday as they continue to search for his killer.

Marcus Daniels died on April 13, 2012. Marcus was sitting in his car when he was shot to death.

At the time, he was taking care of his grandmother, Margaret Daniels, at her home along Chandler Street. She told us in 2021 she could still hear the sounds of the gunshots.

Marcus’ daughter, Mariah Daniels is now 12 and in high school. She held the hands of her grandmother and great grandmother during the balloon release Thursday evening.

Marias was just 2 when her father died.

“To be honest, I really don’t know much about him, because he died when I was young,” she said. “But they show me pictures and stuff, and it makes me happy.”

The family is hoping for closure. Marcus’ mother, Marcia Daniels says she know someone out there knows something that can help solve the case.

“Madisonville, we stick to gether... But, to be honest, we don’t, because there’s people my age that know something that still have not went to the police, and there’s people my son’s and my kids’ age, but we’re not a community if you don’t stand up and support when things like this happen,” she said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Cincinnati Police or Crime Stoppers at 513-352-3040.

