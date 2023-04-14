Contests
Greater Cincinnati Restaurant Week is back with over 40 businesses participating

From April 17-23, foodies can enjoy a three-course meal for $26, $36 or $46 and choose from over 40 different places to dine. Picture Provide by Libby's Southern Comfort.(Greater Cincinnati Restaurant Week Facebook page)
By Mary LeBus
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 1:34 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Greater Cincinnati Restaurant Week kicks off Monday and consumers will be able to indulge in some of the Tri-State’s most popular eateries.

From April 17-23, foodies can enjoy a three-course meal for $26, $36 or $46 and choose from over 40 different places to dine.

The week-long event will have various genres of food to pick from, such as Argentinian, Italian or Mexican.

In addition to Greater Cincinnati’s unique dining experience, $1 will be donated to Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center for every three-course meal.

See which restaurants are participating with the list below.

Alcove by MadTree Brewing - 1410 Vine St, Cincinnati, OH

  • $36 Lunch & Dinner
  • First Course: Caesar Salad or Spring Onion & Potato Soup
  • Second Course: Blanched & Picked Spring Vegetables, Roasted Carrots or Ginger Chicken Bites
  • Third Course: Bone-in Chicken Breast, Braised Short Rib or Crispy Tofu
  • Drink Special: MadTree 1873
MadTree Opening Restaurant in OTR
MadTree opens Alcove restaurant.(tcw-wxix)

Alfio’s Buon Cibo - 2724 Erie Ave, Cincinnati, OH

  • $46 Dinner
  • First Course: Arancini, Central Coast Salad or Deviled Egg
  • Second Course: Salmon, Ravioli, Filet or Chicken
  • Third Course: Raspberry Cake, Fig Cheesecake or Pizzelle
  • Drink Specials: Tito’s Passionfruit Mule and MadTree Happy Amber

BrewRiver Creole Kitchen - 4632 Eastern Ave, Cincinnati, OH

  • $36 Dinner
  • First Course: Chicken & Sausage Gumbo, Smoked Gouda Pimento Cheese or BrewRiver Salad
  • Second Course: Creole Jambalaya, Pasta Monica, Streetcar Burger or Buttermilk Fried Chicken Po’ Boy
  • Third Course: Dark Chocolate Beer Brownie or House-made Bananas Foster Bread Putting
  • Drink Special: The Delta Queen

The Brown Dog Cafe - 1000 Summit Pl, Blue Ash, OH

  • $36 Dinner
  • First Course: Phyllo Beggar’s Pouch, Waygu Beef Satay or Southern Fried Shrimp Cocktail
  • Second Course: Beet the Goat Salad, House Salad or Basil Blue Napa Slaw
  • Third Course: Haute Chocolate Wild Boar, Crab Stuffed Hawaiian Sunfish or Pan Roast Duck Breast
  • Drink Special: Tito’s Spring Punch

Butcher & Barrel - 700 Race St, Cincinnati, OH

  • $46 Dinner
  • First Course: Chorizo Meatballs, Braised Short Rib Arancini or Choice of Empanada
  • Second Course: Grilled Caesar, Wedge, Cacio e Pepe Salad or Chorizo Clam Chowder
  • Third Course: Steak Milanesa, Grilled Salmon, Chimi Chicken or Steak Frites (an additional $10)
  • Drink Special: Butcher’s Blueberry Lemonade

Ché - 3009 O Bryon St, Cincinnati, OH & 1342 Walnut St, Cincinnati, OH

  • $36 Dinner
  • First Course: Chimi Guacamole, Bruschetta or One Empanada
  • Second Course: Gorgonzola Romaine, Buenos Aires or Locro Stew
  • Third Course: Any Three Empanadas, Chimi Shrimp Scampi, Ché Steak Skewers or Chimi Chicken
  • Drink Special: Peach Bum

Condado Tacos - Greater Cincinnati Area

  • $26 Lunch & Dinner
  • First Course: House Margarita, Frozen Margarita or Skinny Margarita
  • Second Course: Any Queso, including LTO, any Guacamole or Mexican Street Corn
  • Third Course: Choice of 2 Taco suggestions, including LTO, BYO Packed Black Beans and Rice Bowl or BYO Packed Kale Bowl
  • Drink Special: Housecraft Lemonade with Titos
Photo Provided: Condado Tacos
Photo Provided: Condado Tacos(Condado Tacos)

Coppin’s at Hotel Covington - 638 Madison Ave, Covington, KY

  • $46 Dinner
  • First Course: Strawberry Salad, Gazpacho or House-Made Focaccia
  • Second Course: Polenta, Poached Salmon or Braised Short Rib Ragu
  • Third Course: Death by Chocolate or Lemon Cake

Council Oak - 1000 Broadway, Cincinnati, OH

  • $46 Dinner
  • First Course: Dry Aged Beef Tartare or Chef’s Garden Greens
  • Second Course: 28 Day Dry Aged New York Strip Steak or Brioche Crusted Halibut
  • Third Course: Almond Butter Cake

D. Burnham’s - 36 E 4th St, Cincinnati, OH

  • $46 Dinner
  • First Course: Roasted Vegetable Gazpacho or Little Gem Salad
  • Second Course: Pasta Handkerchief or Cedar Planked Salmon
  • Third Course: Strawberry Shortcake Crunch
  • Drink Special: D. Burnham Cherry Sour with Tito’s Vodka

deSha’s American Tavern - 11320 Montgomery Rd, Cincinnati, OH

  • $36 Lunch & Dinner
  • First Course: Tomato Basil Bisque or Chipotle Wedge Salad
  • Second Course: Wild Mushroom Meatloaf, Buttermilk Fried Chicken or Apricot Glazed Salmon
  • Third Course: Carrot Cake or Blackberry Cobbler

Eddie Merlot’s - 10808 Montgomery Rd, Cincinnati, OH

  • $46 Dinner
  • First Course: Caesar Salad, Eddie’s House Salad or Cup of King
  • Second Course: Sixty South Salmon, Lemon-Dijon Chicken or 6 oz. Filet Mignon
  • Third Course: Carrot Cake, Triple Chocolate Cake or Crème Brûlée
  • Drink Special: Tito’s Cocktail

Eighteen at the Radisson - 668 W 5th St, Covington, KY

  • $46 Dinner
  • First Course: Fresh Greens
  • Second Course: Atlantic Salmon, Chicken Marsala, a 10 oz. Angus Reserve New York Strip or a Half Rack Baby Back Ribs
  • Third Course: Triple Chocolate Mousse Cake, Bourbon Butter Cake or New York Cheesecake

Embers - 8170 Montgomery Rd, Cincinnati, OH

  • $46 Dinner
  • First Course: Spicy Tuna Roll, Lobster Bisque or Caesar Salad
  • Second Course: Verlasso Salmon, Amish Chicken Breast or Braised Shortrib
  • Third Course: Butterscotch Pudding or Oreo Stuffed Doughnuts

Flatiron Café - 1833 Sycamore St, Cincinnati, OH

  • $26 Lunch & Dinner
  • First Course: Cheese & Charcuterie Plate
  • Second Course: Chicken Caprese Sandwich
  • Third Course: Basque Cheesecake
  • Drink Special: Wine Pairing

Golden Lamb - 27 S Broadway St, Lebanon, OH

  • $46 Lunch & Dinner
  • First Course: Just Farmin’ Spring Salad or Local Mushroom & Black Truffle Bisque
  • Second Course: Certified Angus Beef New York Strip, Early Spring North Pacific Halibut or Pan-Seared Local Duck Breast
  • Third Course: Madisono’s Bourbon Sundae or Triple Berry Cobbler
  • Drink Special: House-Made Limoncello and MadTree Happy Amber on draft

Goose + Elder - 1800 Race St, Cincinnati, OH

  • $36 Dinner
  • First Course: Pork Chile Verde Nachos or Strawberry Beet Salad
  • Second Course: Roasted Amish Chicken Leg & Thigh or Veggie Burger with Elder Fries
  • Third Course: Dark Chocolate Brownie or Creme Brulée
  • Drink Special: $10 Tito’s Mule & Uncle Nearest Old Fashioned

Ivory House - 2998 Harrison Ave, Cincinnati, OH

  • $46 Dinner
  • First Course: Side Salad or Caesar Salad
  • Second Course: 6 oz. Filet Mignon, Salmon or Tomahawk Pork Chop
  • Third Course: Petite Holly’s Carrot Cake
  • Drink Special: Tito’s Lemon Drop, Uncle Nearest Manhattan & MadTree Seasonal Draft

Jag’s Steak & Seafood - 5980 West Chester Rd, West Chester Township, OH

  • $46 Dinner
  • First Course: Pea & Asparagus Bruschetta, Spinach & Artichoke Dip or Fried Rhode Island Calamari
  • Second Course: Strawberry Burrata Salad, Julius Caesar Salad or Cream of Five Onion Soup
  • Third Course: C.A.B. Filet Mignon, Rhubarb Glazed Pork Belly or Salmon Piccata
  • Dessert (additional $8 each): Spiked Lemon Sorbet or Pam Sturkey Carrot Cake

Kona Grill - 7524 Gibson St, Liberty Township, OH

  • $36 Lunch & Dinner
  • First Course: Ribeye Meatballs, Picasso Roll, Sweet & Bleu Salad or Poke Bowl (additional $5)
  • Second Course: Cilantro Lime Chicken, Sweet-Chili Glazed Salmon, 10 oz. Prime Rib, Kona Stir-Fry or Kona Surf & Turf (additional $10)
  • Third Course: New York Cheesecake or Double-Stack Brownie
  • Drink Special: Cucumber Southside

Libby’s Southern Comfort - 35 W 8th St, Covington, KY

  • $36 Lunch & Dinner
  • First Course: Pimento Cheese Fritters, Oysters on the Half Shell or Spinach Salad
  • Second Course: Half Bird Fried Chicken, Charlie Brown or Fresh Atlantic Salmon
  • Third Course: Libby’s Soft Serve, Oatmeal Cream Pie or Honey Pie
  • Drink Special: Tito’s Lemonade & Tea Cocktail
Libby's Southern Comfort
Libby's Southern Comfort(WXIX)

Louvino - 1142 Main St, Cincinnati, OH

  • $36 Dinner
  • First Course: Warm Brussels Sprouts Salad or House Salad
  • Second Course: Filet Diane Tournedos or Faroe Island Salmon Bites
  • Third Course: One Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough Beignet & one Cheesecake Bite

Matt the Miller’s Tavern - 9558 Civic Centre Blvd, West Chester Township, OH

  • $36 Dinner
  • First Course: Pretzel Bites, Risotto Tots or Sautéed Edamame
  • Second Course: Fish & Chips, Chicken Fettuccini Pasta, Matt’s Burger, Wild Mushroom or Pork Tenderloin
  • Third Course: Mini Cookie Sundae Shooter, Mini Chocolate Mousse, Mini Banana Crème Pie or Mini Coconut Key Lime Pie
  • Drink Special: Elderflower Sparkler, MadTree Happy Amber or MadTree Rounding Third

The Melting Pot - 11023 Montgomery Rd, Cincinnati, OH

  • $46 Lunch & Dinner
  • First Course: Wisconsin Cheddar or Quattro Formaggio Cheese Fondue
  • Second Course: Teriyaki Marinated Sirloin, Garlic Herb Chicken, BBQ Pork Medallion, Shrimp, Potstickers and Fresh Vegetable Medley
  • Third Course: Flaming Turtle, Cookies & Cream or Any Pure Chocolate

Metropole - 609 Walnut St, Cincinnati, OH

  • $46 Dinner
  • First Course: Little Gem Caesar Salad, Crispy Deviled Eggs or Jam + Cheese Toast
  • Second Course: Cacio e Pepe, Seared Salmon or Spring Herb Brined Chicken
  • Third Course: Chocolate Tart or Citrus Olive Oil Cake
  • Drink Specials: Northern Lad, Puddle Jumper and MadTree Beer

Mita’s Restaurant - 501 Race St, Cincinnati, OH

  • $36 Dinner
  • First Course: Tostones y Guacamole (twice fried plantains with guacamole), Ensalada de Jicama y Mango (jicama and green mango salad) or Ceviche de Camarones (poached rock shrimp)
  • Second Course: Two Empanadas de Res con Pique (beef short rib handpies), Arepa con Chorizo y Pulpo (cornmeal cake with octopus and chorizo) or Alcochofas y Hongos (sautéed mushrooms and artichoke hearts with Spanish crackers)
  • Third Course: Sorbete de Temporada (homemade sorbet) or Natilla de Cítrico (citrus custard with toasted white chocolate)

Montgomery Inn - 9440 Montgomery Rd, Cincinnati, OH

  • $36 Dinner
  • First Course: Ribs King Salad
  • Second Course: Order of World Famous Pork Loin Back Ribs, Coho Salmon or Gulf Shrimp Cantonese
  • Third Course: Profiterole (pastry shell stuffed with ice cream)
  • Drink Specials: Tito’s Mule

Nicola’s - 1420 Sycamore St, Cincinnati, OH

  • $46 Dinner
  • First Course: Roasted Mushroom Soup or Seared Diver Scallop
  • Second Course: Beet Stained Tagliolini Pizza “Vongole” or Crispy Potato Gnocchi
  • Third Course: Wild Caught Red Snapper or Prime New York Strip Steak
A few food items from Nicola's menu back in May 2022.
A few food items from Nicola's menu back in May 2022.(WXIX)

Overlook Kitchen + Bar - 5345 Medpace Way, Cincinnati, OH

  • $46 Dinner
  • First Course: Quinoa & Arugula Salad or Charred Gem Salad
  • Second Course: Grilled Salmon or Barrel Sirloin
  • Third Course: Chocolate Torte or Lemon Tart

Pampas Argentine Gastropub - 2038 Madison Rd, Cincinnati, OH

  • $46 Dinner
  • First Course: Corn Fritters, Chorizo-Stuffed Piquillo Peppers or one Empanada
  • Second Course: Pampas Caesar, Gorgonzola “Wedge” Salad or Chorizo Clam Chowder
  • Third Course: Filet Medallions (additional $10), Smoked Brisket, Chimi Chicken or Grilled Antarctic Salmon
  • Drink Special: Princesa Violeta

Primavista - 810 Matson Pl, Cincinnati, OH

  • $46 Dinner
  • First Course: Bruschetta, Caesar Salad or Gnocchi with Brown Butter
  • Second Course: Sauteed Veal Scallopine, Artichoke & White Truffle Oil or Broiled Salmon
  • Third Course: Bread Pudding or Tiramisu
  • Drink Special: Mango Lemonade

Primo Italian Steakhouse - 6 S Broad St, Middletown, OH

  • $46 Dinner
  • First Course: Chopped Salad, Caesar Salad or Zuppa Di Funghi E Cipolle
  • Second Course: Branzino Fricano, Pollo E Pasta, Cotoletta Di Vitello E Pasta (veal cutlet) or Iberico Pork Chop
  • Third Course: Panna Cotta, Creme Anglaise or Tiramisu
  • Drink Special: The Primo-Tini

Ripple Wine Bar - 4 W Pike St, Covington, KY

  • $26 Dinner
  • First Course: Roasted Grape Salad or Spinach & Beet Salad
  • Second Course: Shrimp & Grits, Salmon, Filet Mignon (additional $10) or Shroom Pasta
  • Third Course: Dark Chocolate Flourless Torte or Salted Caramel Cheesecake

Salazar - 1401 Republic St, Cincinnati, OH

  • $46 Dinner
  • First Course: Farm Greens Salad or Parisian Gnocchi
  • Second Course: Heritage Breed Pork Carnitas or Blue Corn Huarache
  • Third Course: Dark Chocolate Pot de Creme
  • Drink Special: MadTree Legendary Lager

Seasons 52 - 3819 Edwards Rd, Cincinnati, OH

  • $46 Lunch & Dinner
  • First Course: Spinach & Strawberry Salad or Field Greens
  • Second Course: Cedar Plank-Roasted Salmon, Wood-Grilled Filet Mignon or Wood-Grilled Shrimp & Grits
  • Third Course: Mini Indulgence
  • Drink Special: Sparkling Gimlet

Shiners on the Levee - 1 Levee Wy, Newport, KY

  • $36 Lunch & Dinner
  • First Course: Smoke Bombs
  • Second Course: Overnight Smoked Pulled Pork
  • Third Course: Red Velvet Cake
  • Drink Special: Titos Drink

SOMM Wine Bar & Kitchen - 3105 Price Ave, Cincinnati, OH

  • $46 Dinner
  • First Course: Prosciutto Salad, Sauteed Calamari or Butternut Squash Soup
  • Second Course: Wild Striped Bass, New York Strip Steak or Amish Chicken Breast
  • Third Course: Flourless Chocolate Cake or Carrot Cake

Street City Pub - 6th Street Between Main and Walnut, 400, 580 Walnut St, Cincinnati, OH

  • $46 Dinner
  • First Course: Caesar Salad or Cream of Wild Mushroom Soup
  • Second Course: 6 oz. Choice Filet, Bourbon Braised Short Rib or Everything Salmon
  • Third Course: Salted Caramel Cheesecake or Bread Pudding

Subito - 311 Pike St, Cincinnati, OH

  • $46 Dinner
  • First Course: Caesar Salad, Panzanella Salad or Brussels Sprouts
  • Second Course: Chicken Saltimbocca, Lobster Ravioli, Spring Pea Campanelle or Swordfish
  • Third Course: Cannoli or Chocolate Budino
  • Drink Special: Il Fiori

The Capital Grille - 3821 Edwards Rd, Cincinnati, OH

  • $46 Dinner
  • First Course: Wedge Salad, Field Greens, New England Clam Chowder or a Signature Lobster Bisque
  • Second Course: Roasted Chicken, Seared Salmon, Dry Aged Bone-in New York Strip or an 8 oz. Filet Mignon
  • Third Course: Crème Brule or Flourless Chocolate Espresso Cake
The Capital Grille's filet mignon.
The Capital Grille's filet mignon.(The Capital Grille)

The View at Shires’ Garden - 309 Vine St 10th floor, Cincinnati, OH

  • $46 Dinner
  • First Course: Crab Cake, Buffalo Burrata or Fried Green Tomatoes
  • Second Course: Grilled Radicchio Chop Salad or Classic Caesar
  • Third Course: Half Chicken, Public Landing Antarctic Salmon or Cumin Rubbed Skirt Steakk
  • Drink Special: Sway with Me

TRIO Bistro - 7565 Kenwood Rd, Cincinnati, OH

  • $46 Dinner
  • First Course: Caesar Salad, Chopped Salad or Lobster Bisque
  • Second Course: Lemon Chicken, Red Wine Braised Short Rib or Salmon
  • Third Course: Creme Brulee, Chocolate Mousse or Tiramisu

Via Vite Ristorante - 520 Vine St, Cincinnati, OH

  • $46 Dinner
  • First Course: Cioppino Soup or Boucheron Goat Cheese
  • Second Course: Handmade Crispy Gnocchi or Risotto “Frutti di Mare”
  • Third Course: Lamb Shank or Salmon

The special week is hosted by CityBeat Magazine and is sponsored by Tito’s, MadTree Brewing and Uncle Nearest.

