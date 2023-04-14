Greater Cincinnati Restaurant Week is back with over 40 businesses participating

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Greater Cincinnati Restaurant Week kicks off Monday and consumers will be able to indulge in some of the Tri-State’s most popular eateries.

From April 17-23, foodies can enjoy a three-course meal for $26, $36 or $46 and choose from over 40 different places to dine.

The week-long event will have various genres of food to pick from, such as Argentinian, Italian or Mexican.

In addition to Greater Cincinnati’s unique dining experience, $1 will be donated to Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center for every three-course meal.

See which restaurants are participating with the list below.

$36 Lunch & Dinner

First Course: Caesar Salad or Spring Onion & Potato Soup

Second Course: Blanched & Picked Spring Vegetables, Roasted Carrots or Ginger Chicken Bites

Third Course: Bone-in Chicken Breast, Braised Short Rib or Crispy Tofu

Drink Special: MadTree 1873

MadTree opens Alcove restaurant. (tcw-wxix)

$46 Dinner

First Course: Arancini, Central Coast Salad or Deviled Egg

Second Course: Salmon, Ravioli, Filet or Chicken

Third Course: Raspberry Cake, Fig Cheesecake or Pizzelle

Drink Specials: Tito’s Passionfruit Mule and MadTree Happy Amber

$36 Dinner

First Course: Chicken & Sausage Gumbo, Smoked Gouda Pimento Cheese or BrewRiver Salad

Second Course: Creole Jambalaya, Pasta Monica, Streetcar Burger or Buttermilk Fried Chicken Po’ Boy

Third Course: Dark Chocolate Beer Brownie or House-made Bananas Foster Bread Putting

Drink Special: The Delta Queen

$36 Dinner

First Course: Phyllo Beggar’s Pouch, Waygu Beef Satay or Southern Fried Shrimp Cocktail

Second Course: Beet the Goat Salad, House Salad or Basil Blue Napa Slaw

Third Course: Haute Chocolate Wild Boar, Crab Stuffed Hawaiian Sunfish or Pan Roast Duck Breast

Drink Special: Tito’s Spring Punch

$46 Dinner

First Course: Chorizo Meatballs, Braised Short Rib Arancini or Choice of Empanada

Second Course: Grilled Caesar, Wedge, Cacio e Pepe Salad or Chorizo Clam Chowder

Third Course: Steak Milanesa, Grilled Salmon, Chimi Chicken or Steak Frites (an additional $10)

Drink Special: Butcher’s Blueberry Lemonade

$36 Dinner

First Course: Chimi Guacamole, Bruschetta or One Empanada

Second Course: Gorgonzola Romaine, Buenos Aires or Locro Stew

Third Course: Any Three Empanadas, Chimi Shrimp Scampi, Ché Steak Skewers or Chimi Chicken

Drink Special: Peach Bum

$26 Lunch & Dinner

First Course: House Margarita, Frozen Margarita or Skinny Margarita

Second Course: Any Queso, including LTO, any Guacamole or Mexican Street Corn

Third Course: Choice of 2 Taco suggestions, including LTO, BYO Packed Black Beans and Rice Bowl or BYO Packed Kale Bowl

Drink Special: Housecraft Lemonade with Titos

Photo Provided: Condado Tacos (Condado Tacos)

$46 Dinner

First Course: Strawberry Salad, Gazpacho or House-Made Focaccia

Second Course: Polenta, Poached Salmon or Braised Short Rib Ragu

Third Course: Death by Chocolate or Lemon Cake

$46 Dinner

First Course: Dry Aged Beef Tartare or Chef’s Garden Greens

Second Course: 28 Day Dry Aged New York Strip Steak or Brioche Crusted Halibut

Third Course: Almond Butter Cake

$46 Dinner

First Course: Roasted Vegetable Gazpacho or Little Gem Salad

Second Course: Pasta Handkerchief or Cedar Planked Salmon

Third Course: Strawberry Shortcake Crunch

Drink Special: D. Burnham Cherry Sour with Tito’s Vodka

$36 Lunch & Dinner

First Course: Tomato Basil Bisque or Chipotle Wedge Salad

Second Course: Wild Mushroom Meatloaf, Buttermilk Fried Chicken or Apricot Glazed Salmon

Third Course: Carrot Cake or Blackberry Cobbler

$46 Dinner

First Course: Caesar Salad, Eddie’s House Salad or Cup of King

Second Course: Sixty South Salmon, Lemon-Dijon Chicken or 6 oz. Filet Mignon

Third Course: Carrot Cake, Triple Chocolate Cake or Crème Brûlée

Drink Special: Tito’s Cocktail

$46 Dinner

First Course: Fresh Greens

Second Course: Atlantic Salmon, Chicken Marsala, a 10 oz. Angus Reserve New York Strip or a Half Rack Baby Back Ribs

Third Course: Triple Chocolate Mousse Cake, Bourbon Butter Cake or New York Cheesecake

$46 Dinner

First Course: Spicy Tuna Roll, Lobster Bisque or Caesar Salad

Second Course: Verlasso Salmon, Amish Chicken Breast or Braised Shortrib

Third Course: Butterscotch Pudding or Oreo Stuffed Doughnuts

$26 Lunch & Dinner

First Course: Cheese & Charcuterie Plate

Second Course: Chicken Caprese Sandwich

Third Course: Basque Cheesecake

Drink Special: Wine Pairing

$46 Lunch & Dinner

First Course: Just Farmin’ Spring Salad or Local Mushroom & Black Truffle Bisque

Second Course: Certified Angus Beef New York Strip, Early Spring North Pacific Halibut or Pan-Seared Local Duck Breast

Third Course: Madisono’s Bourbon Sundae or Triple Berry Cobbler

Drink Special: House-Made Limoncello and MadTree Happy Amber on draft

$36 Dinner

First Course: Pork Chile Verde Nachos or Strawberry Beet Salad

Second Course: Roasted Amish Chicken Leg & Thigh or Veggie Burger with Elder Fries

Third Course: Dark Chocolate Brownie or Creme Brulée

Drink Special: $10 Tito’s Mule & Uncle Nearest Old Fashioned

$46 Dinner

First Course: Side Salad or Caesar Salad

Second Course: 6 oz. Filet Mignon, Salmon or Tomahawk Pork Chop

Third Course: Petite Holly’s Carrot Cake

Drink Special: Tito’s Lemon Drop, Uncle Nearest Manhattan & MadTree Seasonal Draft

$46 Dinner

First Course: Pea & Asparagus Bruschetta, Spinach & Artichoke Dip or Fried Rhode Island Calamari

Second Course: Strawberry Burrata Salad, Julius Caesar Salad or Cream of Five Onion Soup

Third Course: C.A.B. Filet Mignon, Rhubarb Glazed Pork Belly or Salmon Piccata

Dessert (additional $8 each): Spiked Lemon Sorbet or Pam Sturkey Carrot Cake

$36 Lunch & Dinner

First Course: Ribeye Meatballs, Picasso Roll, Sweet & Bleu Salad or Poke Bowl (additional $5)

Second Course: Cilantro Lime Chicken, Sweet-Chili Glazed Salmon, 10 oz. Prime Rib, Kona Stir-Fry or Kona Surf & Turf (additional $10)

Third Course: New York Cheesecake or Double-Stack Brownie

Drink Special: Cucumber Southside

$36 Lunch & Dinner

First Course: Pimento Cheese Fritters, Oysters on the Half Shell or Spinach Salad

Second Course: Half Bird Fried Chicken, Charlie Brown or Fresh Atlantic Salmon

Third Course: Libby’s Soft Serve, Oatmeal Cream Pie or Honey Pie

Drink Special: Tito’s Lemonade & Tea Cocktail

Libby's Southern Comfort (WXIX)

$36 Dinner

First Course: Warm Brussels Sprouts Salad or House Salad

Second Course: Filet Diane Tournedos or Faroe Island Salmon Bites

Third Course: One Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough Beignet & one Cheesecake Bite

$36 Dinner

First Course: Pretzel Bites, Risotto Tots or Sautéed Edamame

Second Course: Fish & Chips, Chicken Fettuccini Pasta, Matt’s Burger, Wild Mushroom or Pork Tenderloin

Third Course: Mini Cookie Sundae Shooter, Mini Chocolate Mousse, Mini Banana Crème Pie or Mini Coconut Key Lime Pie

Drink Special: Elderflower Sparkler, MadTree Happy Amber or MadTree Rounding Third

$46 Lunch & Dinner

First Course: Wisconsin Cheddar or Quattro Formaggio Cheese Fondue

Second Course: Teriyaki Marinated Sirloin, Garlic Herb Chicken, BBQ Pork Medallion, Shrimp, Potstickers and Fresh Vegetable Medley

Third Course: Flaming Turtle, Cookies & Cream or Any Pure Chocolate

$46 Dinner

First Course: Little Gem Caesar Salad, Crispy Deviled Eggs or Jam + Cheese Toast

Second Course: Cacio e Pepe, Seared Salmon or Spring Herb Brined Chicken

Third Course: Chocolate Tart or Citrus Olive Oil Cake

Drink Specials: Northern Lad, Puddle Jumper and MadTree Beer

$36 Dinner

First Course: Tostones y Guacamole (twice fried plantains with guacamole), Ensalada de Jicama y Mango (jicama and green mango salad) or Ceviche de Camarones (poached rock shrimp)

Second Course: Two Empanadas de Res con Pique (beef short rib handpies), Arepa con Chorizo y Pulpo (cornmeal cake with octopus and chorizo) or Alcochofas y Hongos (sautéed mushrooms and artichoke hearts with Spanish crackers)

Third Course: Sorbete de Temporada (homemade sorbet) or Natilla de Cítrico (citrus custard with toasted white chocolate)

$36 Dinner

First Course: Ribs King Salad

Second Course: Order of World Famous Pork Loin Back Ribs, Coho Salmon or Gulf Shrimp Cantonese

Third Course: Profiterole (pastry shell stuffed with ice cream)

Drink Specials: Tito’s Mule

$46 Dinner

First Course: Roasted Mushroom Soup or Seared Diver Scallop

Second Course: Beet Stained Tagliolini Pizza “Vongole” or Crispy Potato Gnocchi

Third Course: Wild Caught Red Snapper or Prime New York Strip Steak

A few food items from Nicola's menu back in May 2022. (WXIX)

$46 Dinner

First Course: Quinoa & Arugula Salad or Charred Gem Salad

Second Course: Grilled Salmon or Barrel Sirloin

Third Course: Chocolate Torte or Lemon Tart

$46 Dinner

First Course: Corn Fritters, Chorizo-Stuffed Piquillo Peppers or one Empanada

Second Course: Pampas Caesar, Gorgonzola “Wedge” Salad or Chorizo Clam Chowder

Third Course: Filet Medallions (additional $10), Smoked Brisket, Chimi Chicken or Grilled Antarctic Salmon

Drink Special: Princesa Violeta

$46 Dinner

First Course: Bruschetta, Caesar Salad or Gnocchi with Brown Butter

Second Course: Sauteed Veal Scallopine, Artichoke & White Truffle Oil or Broiled Salmon

Third Course: Bread Pudding or Tiramisu

Drink Special: Mango Lemonade

$46 Dinner

First Course: Chopped Salad, Caesar Salad or Zuppa Di Funghi E Cipolle

Second Course: Branzino Fricano, Pollo E Pasta, Cotoletta Di Vitello E Pasta (veal cutlet) or Iberico Pork Chop

Third Course: Panna Cotta, Creme Anglaise or Tiramisu

Drink Special: The Primo-Tini

$26 Dinner

First Course: Roasted Grape Salad or Spinach & Beet Salad

Second Course: Shrimp & Grits, Salmon, Filet Mignon (additional $10) or Shroom Pasta

Third Course: Dark Chocolate Flourless Torte or Salted Caramel Cheesecake

$46 Dinner

First Course: Farm Greens Salad or Parisian Gnocchi

Second Course: Heritage Breed Pork Carnitas or Blue Corn Huarache

Third Course: Dark Chocolate Pot de Creme

Drink Special: MadTree Legendary Lager

$46 Lunch & Dinner

First Course: Spinach & Strawberry Salad or Field Greens

Second Course: Cedar Plank-Roasted Salmon, Wood-Grilled Filet Mignon or Wood-Grilled Shrimp & Grits

Third Course: Mini Indulgence

Drink Special: Sparkling Gimlet

$36 Lunch & Dinner

First Course: Smoke Bombs

Second Course: Overnight Smoked Pulled Pork

Third Course: Red Velvet Cake

Drink Special: Titos Drink

$46 Dinner

First Course: Prosciutto Salad, Sauteed Calamari or Butternut Squash Soup

Second Course: Wild Striped Bass, New York Strip Steak or Amish Chicken Breast

Third Course: Flourless Chocolate Cake or Carrot Cake

$46 Dinner

First Course: Caesar Salad or Cream of Wild Mushroom Soup

Second Course: 6 oz. Choice Filet, Bourbon Braised Short Rib or Everything Salmon

Third Course: Salted Caramel Cheesecake or Bread Pudding

$46 Dinner

First Course: Caesar Salad, Panzanella Salad or Brussels Sprouts

Second Course: Chicken Saltimbocca, Lobster Ravioli, Spring Pea Campanelle or Swordfish

Third Course: Cannoli or Chocolate Budino

Drink Special: Il Fiori

$46 Dinner

First Course: Wedge Salad, Field Greens, New England Clam Chowder or a Signature Lobster Bisque

Second Course: Roasted Chicken, Seared Salmon, Dry Aged Bone-in New York Strip or an 8 oz. Filet Mignon

Third Course: Crème Brule or Flourless Chocolate Espresso Cake

The Capital Grille's filet mignon. (The Capital Grille)

$46 Dinner

First Course: Crab Cake, Buffalo Burrata or Fried Green Tomatoes

Second Course: Grilled Radicchio Chop Salad or Classic Caesar

Third Course: Half Chicken, Public Landing Antarctic Salmon or Cumin Rubbed Skirt Steakk

Drink Special: Sway with Me

$46 Dinner

First Course: Caesar Salad, Chopped Salad or Lobster Bisque

Second Course: Lemon Chicken, Red Wine Braised Short Rib or Salmon

Third Course: Creme Brulee, Chocolate Mousse or Tiramisu

$46 Dinner

First Course: Cioppino Soup or Boucheron Goat Cheese

Second Course: Handmade Crispy Gnocchi or Risotto “Frutti di Mare”

Third Course: Lamb Shank or Salmon

The special week is hosted by CityBeat Magazine and is sponsored by Tito’s, MadTree Brewing and Uncle Nearest.

