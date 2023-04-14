Greater Cincinnati Restaurant Week is back with over 40 businesses participating
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Greater Cincinnati Restaurant Week kicks off Monday and consumers will be able to indulge in some of the Tri-State’s most popular eateries.
From April 17-23, foodies can enjoy a three-course meal for $26, $36 or $46 and choose from over 40 different places to dine.
The week-long event will have various genres of food to pick from, such as Argentinian, Italian or Mexican.
In addition to Greater Cincinnati’s unique dining experience, $1 will be donated to Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center for every three-course meal.
See which restaurants are participating with the list below.
Alcove by MadTree Brewing - 1410 Vine St, Cincinnati, OH
- $36 Lunch & Dinner
- First Course: Caesar Salad or Spring Onion & Potato Soup
- Second Course: Blanched & Picked Spring Vegetables, Roasted Carrots or Ginger Chicken Bites
- Third Course: Bone-in Chicken Breast, Braised Short Rib or Crispy Tofu
- Drink Special: MadTree 1873
Alfio’s Buon Cibo - 2724 Erie Ave, Cincinnati, OH
- $46 Dinner
- First Course: Arancini, Central Coast Salad or Deviled Egg
- Second Course: Salmon, Ravioli, Filet or Chicken
- Third Course: Raspberry Cake, Fig Cheesecake or Pizzelle
- Drink Specials: Tito’s Passionfruit Mule and MadTree Happy Amber
BrewRiver Creole Kitchen - 4632 Eastern Ave, Cincinnati, OH
- $36 Dinner
- First Course: Chicken & Sausage Gumbo, Smoked Gouda Pimento Cheese or BrewRiver Salad
- Second Course: Creole Jambalaya, Pasta Monica, Streetcar Burger or Buttermilk Fried Chicken Po’ Boy
- Third Course: Dark Chocolate Beer Brownie or House-made Bananas Foster Bread Putting
- Drink Special: The Delta Queen
The Brown Dog Cafe - 1000 Summit Pl, Blue Ash, OH
- $36 Dinner
- First Course: Phyllo Beggar’s Pouch, Waygu Beef Satay or Southern Fried Shrimp Cocktail
- Second Course: Beet the Goat Salad, House Salad or Basil Blue Napa Slaw
- Third Course: Haute Chocolate Wild Boar, Crab Stuffed Hawaiian Sunfish or Pan Roast Duck Breast
- Drink Special: Tito’s Spring Punch
Butcher & Barrel - 700 Race St, Cincinnati, OH
- $46 Dinner
- First Course: Chorizo Meatballs, Braised Short Rib Arancini or Choice of Empanada
- Second Course: Grilled Caesar, Wedge, Cacio e Pepe Salad or Chorizo Clam Chowder
- Third Course: Steak Milanesa, Grilled Salmon, Chimi Chicken or Steak Frites (an additional $10)
- Drink Special: Butcher’s Blueberry Lemonade
Ché - 3009 O Bryon St, Cincinnati, OH & 1342 Walnut St, Cincinnati, OH
- $36 Dinner
- First Course: Chimi Guacamole, Bruschetta or One Empanada
- Second Course: Gorgonzola Romaine, Buenos Aires or Locro Stew
- Third Course: Any Three Empanadas, Chimi Shrimp Scampi, Ché Steak Skewers or Chimi Chicken
- Drink Special: Peach Bum
Condado Tacos - Greater Cincinnati Area
- $26 Lunch & Dinner
- First Course: House Margarita, Frozen Margarita or Skinny Margarita
- Second Course: Any Queso, including LTO, any Guacamole or Mexican Street Corn
- Third Course: Choice of 2 Taco suggestions, including LTO, BYO Packed Black Beans and Rice Bowl or BYO Packed Kale Bowl
- Drink Special: Housecraft Lemonade with Titos
Coppin’s at Hotel Covington - 638 Madison Ave, Covington, KY
- $46 Dinner
- First Course: Strawberry Salad, Gazpacho or House-Made Focaccia
- Second Course: Polenta, Poached Salmon or Braised Short Rib Ragu
- Third Course: Death by Chocolate or Lemon Cake
Council Oak - 1000 Broadway, Cincinnati, OH
- $46 Dinner
- First Course: Dry Aged Beef Tartare or Chef’s Garden Greens
- Second Course: 28 Day Dry Aged New York Strip Steak or Brioche Crusted Halibut
- Third Course: Almond Butter Cake
D. Burnham’s - 36 E 4th St, Cincinnati, OH
- $46 Dinner
- First Course: Roasted Vegetable Gazpacho or Little Gem Salad
- Second Course: Pasta Handkerchief or Cedar Planked Salmon
- Third Course: Strawberry Shortcake Crunch
- Drink Special: D. Burnham Cherry Sour with Tito’s Vodka
deSha’s American Tavern - 11320 Montgomery Rd, Cincinnati, OH
- $36 Lunch & Dinner
- First Course: Tomato Basil Bisque or Chipotle Wedge Salad
- Second Course: Wild Mushroom Meatloaf, Buttermilk Fried Chicken or Apricot Glazed Salmon
- Third Course: Carrot Cake or Blackberry Cobbler
Eddie Merlot’s - 10808 Montgomery Rd, Cincinnati, OH
- $46 Dinner
- First Course: Caesar Salad, Eddie’s House Salad or Cup of King
- Second Course: Sixty South Salmon, Lemon-Dijon Chicken or 6 oz. Filet Mignon
- Third Course: Carrot Cake, Triple Chocolate Cake or Crème Brûlée
- Drink Special: Tito’s Cocktail
Eighteen at the Radisson - 668 W 5th St, Covington, KY
- $46 Dinner
- First Course: Fresh Greens
- Second Course: Atlantic Salmon, Chicken Marsala, a 10 oz. Angus Reserve New York Strip or a Half Rack Baby Back Ribs
- Third Course: Triple Chocolate Mousse Cake, Bourbon Butter Cake or New York Cheesecake
Embers - 8170 Montgomery Rd, Cincinnati, OH
- $46 Dinner
- First Course: Spicy Tuna Roll, Lobster Bisque or Caesar Salad
- Second Course: Verlasso Salmon, Amish Chicken Breast or Braised Shortrib
- Third Course: Butterscotch Pudding or Oreo Stuffed Doughnuts
Flatiron Café - 1833 Sycamore St, Cincinnati, OH
- $26 Lunch & Dinner
- First Course: Cheese & Charcuterie Plate
- Second Course: Chicken Caprese Sandwich
- Third Course: Basque Cheesecake
- Drink Special: Wine Pairing
Golden Lamb - 27 S Broadway St, Lebanon, OH
- $46 Lunch & Dinner
- First Course: Just Farmin’ Spring Salad or Local Mushroom & Black Truffle Bisque
- Second Course: Certified Angus Beef New York Strip, Early Spring North Pacific Halibut or Pan-Seared Local Duck Breast
- Third Course: Madisono’s Bourbon Sundae or Triple Berry Cobbler
- Drink Special: House-Made Limoncello and MadTree Happy Amber on draft
Goose + Elder - 1800 Race St, Cincinnati, OH
- $36 Dinner
- First Course: Pork Chile Verde Nachos or Strawberry Beet Salad
- Second Course: Roasted Amish Chicken Leg & Thigh or Veggie Burger with Elder Fries
- Third Course: Dark Chocolate Brownie or Creme Brulée
- Drink Special: $10 Tito’s Mule & Uncle Nearest Old Fashioned
Ivory House - 2998 Harrison Ave, Cincinnati, OH
- $46 Dinner
- First Course: Side Salad or Caesar Salad
- Second Course: 6 oz. Filet Mignon, Salmon or Tomahawk Pork Chop
- Third Course: Petite Holly’s Carrot Cake
- Drink Special: Tito’s Lemon Drop, Uncle Nearest Manhattan & MadTree Seasonal Draft
Jag’s Steak & Seafood - 5980 West Chester Rd, West Chester Township, OH
- $46 Dinner
- First Course: Pea & Asparagus Bruschetta, Spinach & Artichoke Dip or Fried Rhode Island Calamari
- Second Course: Strawberry Burrata Salad, Julius Caesar Salad or Cream of Five Onion Soup
- Third Course: C.A.B. Filet Mignon, Rhubarb Glazed Pork Belly or Salmon Piccata
- Dessert (additional $8 each): Spiked Lemon Sorbet or Pam Sturkey Carrot Cake
Kona Grill - 7524 Gibson St, Liberty Township, OH
- $36 Lunch & Dinner
- First Course: Ribeye Meatballs, Picasso Roll, Sweet & Bleu Salad or Poke Bowl (additional $5)
- Second Course: Cilantro Lime Chicken, Sweet-Chili Glazed Salmon, 10 oz. Prime Rib, Kona Stir-Fry or Kona Surf & Turf (additional $10)
- Third Course: New York Cheesecake or Double-Stack Brownie
- Drink Special: Cucumber Southside
Libby’s Southern Comfort - 35 W 8th St, Covington, KY
- $36 Lunch & Dinner
- First Course: Pimento Cheese Fritters, Oysters on the Half Shell or Spinach Salad
- Second Course: Half Bird Fried Chicken, Charlie Brown or Fresh Atlantic Salmon
- Third Course: Libby’s Soft Serve, Oatmeal Cream Pie or Honey Pie
- Drink Special: Tito’s Lemonade & Tea Cocktail
Louvino - 1142 Main St, Cincinnati, OH
- $36 Dinner
- First Course: Warm Brussels Sprouts Salad or House Salad
- Second Course: Filet Diane Tournedos or Faroe Island Salmon Bites
- Third Course: One Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough Beignet & one Cheesecake Bite
Matt the Miller’s Tavern - 9558 Civic Centre Blvd, West Chester Township, OH
- $36 Dinner
- First Course: Pretzel Bites, Risotto Tots or Sautéed Edamame
- Second Course: Fish & Chips, Chicken Fettuccini Pasta, Matt’s Burger, Wild Mushroom or Pork Tenderloin
- Third Course: Mini Cookie Sundae Shooter, Mini Chocolate Mousse, Mini Banana Crème Pie or Mini Coconut Key Lime Pie
- Drink Special: Elderflower Sparkler, MadTree Happy Amber or MadTree Rounding Third
The Melting Pot - 11023 Montgomery Rd, Cincinnati, OH
- $46 Lunch & Dinner
- First Course: Wisconsin Cheddar or Quattro Formaggio Cheese Fondue
- Second Course: Teriyaki Marinated Sirloin, Garlic Herb Chicken, BBQ Pork Medallion, Shrimp, Potstickers and Fresh Vegetable Medley
- Third Course: Flaming Turtle, Cookies & Cream or Any Pure Chocolate
Metropole - 609 Walnut St, Cincinnati, OH
- $46 Dinner
- First Course: Little Gem Caesar Salad, Crispy Deviled Eggs or Jam + Cheese Toast
- Second Course: Cacio e Pepe, Seared Salmon or Spring Herb Brined Chicken
- Third Course: Chocolate Tart or Citrus Olive Oil Cake
- Drink Specials: Northern Lad, Puddle Jumper and MadTree Beer
Mita’s Restaurant - 501 Race St, Cincinnati, OH
- $36 Dinner
- First Course: Tostones y Guacamole (twice fried plantains with guacamole), Ensalada de Jicama y Mango (jicama and green mango salad) or Ceviche de Camarones (poached rock shrimp)
- Second Course: Two Empanadas de Res con Pique (beef short rib handpies), Arepa con Chorizo y Pulpo (cornmeal cake with octopus and chorizo) or Alcochofas y Hongos (sautéed mushrooms and artichoke hearts with Spanish crackers)
- Third Course: Sorbete de Temporada (homemade sorbet) or Natilla de Cítrico (citrus custard with toasted white chocolate)
Montgomery Inn - 9440 Montgomery Rd, Cincinnati, OH
- $36 Dinner
- First Course: Ribs King Salad
- Second Course: Order of World Famous Pork Loin Back Ribs, Coho Salmon or Gulf Shrimp Cantonese
- Third Course: Profiterole (pastry shell stuffed with ice cream)
- Drink Specials: Tito’s Mule
Nicola’s - 1420 Sycamore St, Cincinnati, OH
- $46 Dinner
- First Course: Roasted Mushroom Soup or Seared Diver Scallop
- Second Course: Beet Stained Tagliolini Pizza “Vongole” or Crispy Potato Gnocchi
- Third Course: Wild Caught Red Snapper or Prime New York Strip Steak
Overlook Kitchen + Bar - 5345 Medpace Way, Cincinnati, OH
- $46 Dinner
- First Course: Quinoa & Arugula Salad or Charred Gem Salad
- Second Course: Grilled Salmon or Barrel Sirloin
- Third Course: Chocolate Torte or Lemon Tart
Pampas Argentine Gastropub - 2038 Madison Rd, Cincinnati, OH
- $46 Dinner
- First Course: Corn Fritters, Chorizo-Stuffed Piquillo Peppers or one Empanada
- Second Course: Pampas Caesar, Gorgonzola “Wedge” Salad or Chorizo Clam Chowder
- Third Course: Filet Medallions (additional $10), Smoked Brisket, Chimi Chicken or Grilled Antarctic Salmon
- Drink Special: Princesa Violeta
Primavista - 810 Matson Pl, Cincinnati, OH
- $46 Dinner
- First Course: Bruschetta, Caesar Salad or Gnocchi with Brown Butter
- Second Course: Sauteed Veal Scallopine, Artichoke & White Truffle Oil or Broiled Salmon
- Third Course: Bread Pudding or Tiramisu
- Drink Special: Mango Lemonade
Primo Italian Steakhouse - 6 S Broad St, Middletown, OH
- $46 Dinner
- First Course: Chopped Salad, Caesar Salad or Zuppa Di Funghi E Cipolle
- Second Course: Branzino Fricano, Pollo E Pasta, Cotoletta Di Vitello E Pasta (veal cutlet) or Iberico Pork Chop
- Third Course: Panna Cotta, Creme Anglaise or Tiramisu
- Drink Special: The Primo-Tini
Ripple Wine Bar - 4 W Pike St, Covington, KY
- $26 Dinner
- First Course: Roasted Grape Salad or Spinach & Beet Salad
- Second Course: Shrimp & Grits, Salmon, Filet Mignon (additional $10) or Shroom Pasta
- Third Course: Dark Chocolate Flourless Torte or Salted Caramel Cheesecake
Salazar - 1401 Republic St, Cincinnati, OH
- $46 Dinner
- First Course: Farm Greens Salad or Parisian Gnocchi
- Second Course: Heritage Breed Pork Carnitas or Blue Corn Huarache
- Third Course: Dark Chocolate Pot de Creme
- Drink Special: MadTree Legendary Lager
Seasons 52 - 3819 Edwards Rd, Cincinnati, OH
- $46 Lunch & Dinner
- First Course: Spinach & Strawberry Salad or Field Greens
- Second Course: Cedar Plank-Roasted Salmon, Wood-Grilled Filet Mignon or Wood-Grilled Shrimp & Grits
- Third Course: Mini Indulgence
- Drink Special: Sparkling Gimlet
Shiners on the Levee - 1 Levee Wy, Newport, KY
- $36 Lunch & Dinner
- First Course: Smoke Bombs
- Second Course: Overnight Smoked Pulled Pork
- Third Course: Red Velvet Cake
- Drink Special: Titos Drink
SOMM Wine Bar & Kitchen - 3105 Price Ave, Cincinnati, OH
- $46 Dinner
- First Course: Prosciutto Salad, Sauteed Calamari or Butternut Squash Soup
- Second Course: Wild Striped Bass, New York Strip Steak or Amish Chicken Breast
- Third Course: Flourless Chocolate Cake or Carrot Cake
Street City Pub - 6th Street Between Main and Walnut, 400, 580 Walnut St, Cincinnati, OH
- $46 Dinner
- First Course: Caesar Salad or Cream of Wild Mushroom Soup
- Second Course: 6 oz. Choice Filet, Bourbon Braised Short Rib or Everything Salmon
- Third Course: Salted Caramel Cheesecake or Bread Pudding
Subito - 311 Pike St, Cincinnati, OH
- $46 Dinner
- First Course: Caesar Salad, Panzanella Salad or Brussels Sprouts
- Second Course: Chicken Saltimbocca, Lobster Ravioli, Spring Pea Campanelle or Swordfish
- Third Course: Cannoli or Chocolate Budino
- Drink Special: Il Fiori
The Capital Grille - 3821 Edwards Rd, Cincinnati, OH
- $46 Dinner
- First Course: Wedge Salad, Field Greens, New England Clam Chowder or a Signature Lobster Bisque
- Second Course: Roasted Chicken, Seared Salmon, Dry Aged Bone-in New York Strip or an 8 oz. Filet Mignon
- Third Course: Crème Brule or Flourless Chocolate Espresso Cake
The View at Shires’ Garden - 309 Vine St 10th floor, Cincinnati, OH
- $46 Dinner
- First Course: Crab Cake, Buffalo Burrata or Fried Green Tomatoes
- Second Course: Grilled Radicchio Chop Salad or Classic Caesar
- Third Course: Half Chicken, Public Landing Antarctic Salmon or Cumin Rubbed Skirt Steakk
- Drink Special: Sway with Me
TRIO Bistro - 7565 Kenwood Rd, Cincinnati, OH
- $46 Dinner
- First Course: Caesar Salad, Chopped Salad or Lobster Bisque
- Second Course: Lemon Chicken, Red Wine Braised Short Rib or Salmon
- Third Course: Creme Brulee, Chocolate Mousse or Tiramisu
Via Vite Ristorante - 520 Vine St, Cincinnati, OH
- $46 Dinner
- First Course: Cioppino Soup or Boucheron Goat Cheese
- Second Course: Handmade Crispy Gnocchi or Risotto “Frutti di Mare”
- Third Course: Lamb Shank or Salmon
The special week is hosted by CityBeat Magazine and is sponsored by Tito’s, MadTree Brewing and Uncle Nearest.
