Hamilton County Jail adding resources to help inmates battling addiction

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Hamilton County Justice Center is adding new resources in an effort to help inmates as they recover from drug addiction.

Ninety-two beds are being as part of the new Care Pods initiative started by Hamilton County leaders.

Hamilton County Sheriff Charmaine McGuffey says the program will offer peer support, recovery medication, and therapeutic and wellness activities.

“It will be an excellent program due to the fact it will be targeting [inmates’] addiction and recovery,” Sheriff McGuffey explained.

The expansion maximizes the use of the existing jail structure by converting 8,912 square feet of former office and storage space into two dormitory-style pods, one in the north building and one in the south building, county officials explained. Hamilton County leveraged a $2.5 million state capital grant to renovate the 38-year-old structure, according to officials.

The Hamilton County Drug Coalition says in 2022, 433 people died from overdoses, which is 82 fewer people than in 2021.

The new care pods are expected to become available this summer.

