I-275 crash cut short life of young mother who had dreams of helping others

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A 2-year-old boy will live the rest of his life without his mother after she died in a crash on Interstate 275.

“I’m angry,” Gerald Hyman said. “We’re all angry.”

Gerald is the grandfather of Janaya Glover, one of three people killed in Anderson Township last Friday.

The sheriff’s office says a driver in a pickup truck was speeding without their lights on, lost control and hit a stopped AAA tow truck that was assisting Janaya, her brother, John Glover, family friend Richard Glaser, and other family members.

The group was on their way to Janaya’s aunt’s house and experienced some car trouble, forcing them to the side of the road.

The tow truck driver and two others died, including Janaya, who was just 22.

“Janaya was a bubbly, spontaneous young lady,” said her mother, Lucretia Hyman. “Very ambitious, a go-getter. She was just the jack of all trades.”

She leaves behind her 2-year-old son, Avery.

“That’s what she wanted to do, was to raise her baby, and just give him the love that a mother can give a child,” Gerald said. “That really hurts to know that she won’t be there for him.”

Lucretia mourns for the woman Janaya might have become.

“She changed the world anyway, but she would’ve changed the world even more, because she was a loving person,” Lucretia said. “All she wanted to do was take care of people.”

The family says Janaya was planning to become a high-school teacher. They say she touched countless lives with her Tiktok videos and infectious personality.

“She was an artist,” Lucretia said. “She wanted to paint and draw and things like that.”

Said Gerald, “It was just something special about her.”

