‘I feel good’ NKY man wins $250K in lottery scratch-off

GRANT COUNTY, Ky. (WXIX) - A Georgetown man is shocked after winning $250,000 on a Kentucky Lottery Scratch-off ticket.

The man, who wishes to remain anonymous according to lottery officials, planned to visit his son last week but stopped firs at Corinth Fastlane in Grant County to pick up the $10 Wild Numbers 50X Scratch-off ticket.

“I bought a couple of tickets and scratched them off while I was in the car,” he said.

Stunned, he became the state’s latest winner for the game’s top prize of $250,000 after matching a single number (39).

“I was shocked to see the prize on just one number; I usually see it spread out throughout the ticket,” he said.

The Scott County man told lottery officials immediately called his mom immediately.

”I felt good, but I was nervous carrying it around,” he said.

He said he kept his ticket in a safe place until he could come to the Kentucky Lottery Headquarters.

That’s where the lucky winner received a check Thursday for $178,750 after taxes.

He said he currently has no plans for the money but will be putting it in the bank.

Corinth Fastlane will receive a check for $2,500 for selling the winning ticket.

