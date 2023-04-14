Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway

‘I feel good’ NKY man wins $250K in lottery scratch-off

A Georgetown man is shocked after winning $250,000 on a Kentucky Lottery Scratch-off ticket.
A Georgetown man is shocked after winning $250,000 on a Kentucky Lottery Scratch-off ticket.(Provided)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 8:44 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRANT COUNTY, Ky. (WXIX) - A Georgetown man is shocked after winning $250,000 on a Kentucky Lottery Scratch-off ticket.

The man, who wishes to remain anonymous according to lottery officials, planned to visit his son last week but stopped firs at Corinth Fastlane in Grant County to pick up the $10 Wild Numbers 50X Scratch-off ticket.

“I bought a couple of tickets and scratched them off while I was in the car,” he said.

Stunned, he became the state’s latest winner for the game’s top prize of $250,000 after matching a single number (39).

“I was shocked to see the prize on just one number; I usually see it spread out throughout the ticket,” he said.

The Scott County man told lottery officials immediately called his mom immediately.

”I felt good, but I was nervous carrying it around,” he said.

He said he kept his ticket in a safe place until he could come to the Kentucky Lottery Headquarters.

That’s where the lucky winner received a check Thursday for $178,750 after taxes.

He said he currently has no plans for the money but will be putting it in the bank.

Corinth Fastlane will receive a check for $2,500 for selling the winning ticket.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Karen Ivery
Cincinnati woman demands ‘reparations’ from Target employees, police say
Thompson's cell at the Fulton County Jail
Family wants answers after man ‘eaten alive’ by bed bugs in county jail, attorney says
FILE - Drake Bell appears at the world premiere of "The Spy Who Dumped Me" in Los Angeles on...
Actor Drake Bell found safe after being declared missing
A 27-year-old woman was shot in the face at a location on Glensprings Drive, between Oakwood...
Springdale police searching for ‘armed, dangerous’ suspect after woman shot
An 18-year-old male was seriously hurt in a Clifton shooting late Wednesday, Cincinnati police...
18-year-old shot near Clifton

Latest News

Dameon Hogan Jr. was shot and killed on Easter Sunday afternoon in Colerain Township. He was 16...
Teen killed in Colerain Township shooting
A motorcyclist is dead in an early morning crash Friday in Anderson Township, according to the...
Motorcyclist killed in Anderson Twp crash: coroner
EB I-275 reopens at I-75 in Sharonville after semi rollover crash
Fire officials say that at least 11 horses died in the fire. The owners are still working to...
12 horses dead in early morning barn fire