Man accused of shooting woman in Springdale under arrest, police say

SPRINGDALE, Ohio (WXIX) - A man accused of shooting a woman in the face Thursday morning while she was sitting in an SUV has turned himself in, according to Springdale police

Officer Keenan Riordan says Evan Tarrance walked up to the victim’s SUV, which was parked near a building on Glensprings Drive between Oakwood and Arbor courts, and shot her through the vehicle’s window.

Tarrance was known to the 27-year-old woman, Officer Riordan said.

Police say he was not at the scene when officers arrived.

The 28-year-old was taken into custody in the parking lot of a Walgreens around 3:30 p.m. Friday after he asked someone to call police in order to turn himself him, according to Officer Riordan.

Police say a firearm was found inside Tarrance’s vehicle.

He is being charged with felonious assault and was taken to the Hamilton County Justice Center, Officer Riordan said.

The 27-year-old victim was taken to the hospital and is expected to recover, the officer added.

Police have not released many details.

