Man arrested, accused of sharing child porn with undercover investigator

David Frahm, 62, of Trenton, Ohio, faces up to 20 years in prison following his April 7 arrest,...
David Frahm, 62, of Trenton, Ohio, faces up to 20 years in prison following his April 7 arrest, according to United States Attorney for the Southern District of Ohio Kenneth Parker.(Butler County Jail)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 12:53 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - A 62-year-old man was arrested after federal officials say he sent child porn images to an undercover investigator.

David Frahm, 62, of Trenton, Ohio, faces up to 20 years in prison following his April 7 arrest, according to United States Attorney for the Southern District of Ohio Kenneth Parker.

Frahm is accused of using an encrypted instant message app to pursue adults with access to minor children for the purposes of engaging in sexual acts and sharing sexually explicit images of children, Parker explained.

The 62-year-old would enter chat rooms on the app to talk about child sex abuse and share images and videos depicting child sexual abuse material, Parker said.

While in one of the chat rooms, Frahm shared three images with an undercover Homeland Security investigator who was in the chat room, according to Parker.

Frahm appeared in court on April 10 after his arrest, and a judge ordered him to remain in custody pending trial, Parker added.

He is charged with distribution of child pornography which is punishable by five to 20 years in prison, according to Parker.

