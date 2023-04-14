Man found guilty of murdering young NKY mother

KENTON COUNTY, Ky. (WXIX) - A man has been found guilty of murder and other charges in the death of a young Northern Kentucky mother.

Dillon Brewster was convicted Friday in the 2022 murder of 25-year-old Kameryn Recchia, according to Kenton County Commonwealth’s Attorney Rob Sanders. He was also found guilty of kidnapping and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, Sanders added.

Recchia was found dead at a home on Brewster Lane around 11:30 p.m. on Oct. 20, 2022, by officers responding to a well-being check.

When she was shot and killed, Sanders says Recchia’s daughter was in the home.

Sanders says Brewster was later found in Ohio in Recchia’s car with her young child and “a bunch” of Recchia’s property.

