Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway

Man found guilty of murdering young NKY mother

Dillon Brewster was convicted Friday in the 2022 murder of 25-year-old Kameryn Recchia, according to Kenton County Commonwealth’s Attorney Rob Sanders.
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 3:23 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KENTON COUNTY, Ky. (WXIX) - A man has been found guilty of murder and other charges in the death of a young Northern Kentucky mother.

Dillon Brewster was convicted Friday in the 2022 murder of 25-year-old Kameryn Recchia, according to Kenton County Commonwealth’s Attorney Rob Sanders. He was also found guilty of kidnapping and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, Sanders added.

Recchia was found dead at a home on Brewster Lane around 11:30 p.m. on Oct. 20, 2022, by officers responding to a well-being check.

When she was shot and killed, Sanders says Recchia’s daughter was in the home.

Sanders says Brewster was later found in Ohio in Recchia’s car with her young child and “a bunch” of Recchia’s property.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Karen Ivery
Cincinnati woman demands ‘reparations’ from Target employees, police say
Thompson's cell at the Fulton County Jail
Family wants answers after man ‘eaten alive’ by bed bugs in county jail, attorney says
FILE - Drake Bell appears at the world premiere of "The Spy Who Dumped Me" in Los Angeles on...
Actor Drake Bell found safe after being declared missing
A 27-year-old woman was shot in the face at a location on Glensprings Drive, between Oakwood...
Springdale police searching for ‘armed, dangerous’ suspect after woman shot
An 18-year-old male was seriously hurt in a Clifton shooting late Wednesday, Cincinnati police...
18-year-old shot near Clifton

Latest News

A 27-year-old woman was shot in the face at a location on Glensprings Drive, between Oakwood...
Man accused of shooting woman in Springdale under arrest, police say
Experts give insight into U.S., China relations
Experts give insight into U.S., China relations
The 75-year-old was taken to a nearby hospital, where the Highland County Coroner’s Office...
Man killed in single-vehicle Highland County crash
One of the many dogs up for adoption at Cincinnati Animal CARE's temporary shelter.
25 dogs die from contagious virus at a Hamilton County shelter, spokesperson says