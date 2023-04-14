Man killed in single-vehicle Highland County crash

HIGHLAND COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - A man is dead following a single-vehicle crash Friday in Madison Township, Highland County.

The crash happened shortly before 12 p.m. on State Route 753 near milepost 16, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

The driver, Richard Shockey, 75, of Greenfield, Ohio, was coming up on a curve on SR-753 in a 2013 Chrysler Town & Country minivan when troopers say he went off the highway.

Shockey’s van hit a culvert, ditch and then a tree, according to OSP.

The 75-year-old was taken to a nearby hospital, where the Highland County Coroner’s Office later pronounced him dead.

The crash remains under investigation by the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

