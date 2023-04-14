Contests
Motorcyclist killed in Anderson Township crash identified

A motorcyclist is dead in an early morning crash Friday in Anderson Township, according to the...
A motorcyclist is dead in an early morning crash Friday in Anderson Township, according to the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office.(File image | Credit: Pixabay)
By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 8:52 AM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
ANDERSON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - A motorcyclist is dead following an early Friday crash in Anderson Township, according to the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office.

The man, 58-year-old Gareth Benjamin, was on Salem Road between Wayside Avenue and Apple Hill Road around 2:45 a.m. when he failed to make a left turn and hit a guardrail, the sheriff’s office explained.

Benjamin, who was wearing a helmet, went off the motorcycle following the collision, according to the sheriff’s office.

CPR was administered at the scene, but the 58-year-old died.

The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office is investigating.

