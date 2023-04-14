Motorcyclist killed in Anderson Twp crash: coroner

ANDERSON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - A motorcyclist is dead in an early morning crash Friday in Anderson Township, according to the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office.

The man’s name is being withheld until his next of kin is notified.

It was reported shortly after 5 a.m. on Salem Road between Wayside Avenue and Apple Hill Road.

The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office is investigating.

