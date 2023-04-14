Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway

Newborn surrendered to Safe Haven Baby Box installed less than 4 months ago

Safe Haven Baby Boxes are used to prevent illegal abandonment of a newborn and offer a safe...
Safe Haven Baby Boxes are used to prevent illegal abandonment of a newborn and offer a safe place for a mother-in-crisis to leave her infant.(ABC 7 Chicago / YouTube)
By Debra Worley
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 3:58 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (Gray News) – A newborn was safely surrendered to a Safe Haven Baby Box in Indiana that was installed less than four months ago.

This makes it the fourth baby in Indiana to have been placed in a Safe Haven Baby Box this year. It was surrendered last week at Monroe Fire Protection District.

“I am so thankful this parent chose a safe option for their child. We may never know the reason they used this baby box, but we do know how much they loved their infant,” founder Monica Kelsey said.

Kelsey, who was abandoned as an infant, is making it her life’s mission to end infant abandonment and advocate for the Safe Haven Law.

The Baby Box has heating and cooling elements to provide comfort for the infant, along with silent alarms to notify first responders.

The newborn is attended to within five minutes, medically evaluated at the hospital and adopted within 30 to 45 days.

According to the organization, a total of six infants have been surrendered so far in 2023, and a total of 28 have been surrendered since the inception of Safe Haven Baby Boxes in 2017.

“Women in crisis are trusting the organization that removes shame from a complicated decision to lovingly surrender an infant,” Safe Haven Baby Boxes said in a news release.

If you need help finding a Safe Haven location or would like to speak to a licensed counselor, call the National Safe Haven crisis hotline at 1-866-99BABY1.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Karen Ivery
Cincinnati woman demands ‘reparations’ from Target employees, police say
Thompson's cell at the Fulton County Jail
Family wants answers after man ‘eaten alive’ by bed bugs in county jail, attorney says
FILE - Drake Bell appears at the world premiere of "The Spy Who Dumped Me" in Los Angeles on...
Actor Drake Bell found safe after being declared missing
A 27-year-old woman was shot in the face at a location on Glensprings Drive, between Oakwood...
Springdale police searching for ‘armed, dangerous’ suspect after woman shot
An 18-year-old male was seriously hurt in a Clifton shooting late Wednesday, Cincinnati police...
18-year-old shot near Clifton

Latest News

The video shows members of the community gathered outside, admiring the rainbow before the...
Rainbow arches over The Covenant School during first church service since mass shooting
James O’Neal
Execution date for Hamilton County man postponed until 2026
Hamilton County Jail adding resources to help inmates battling addiction
Hamilton County Jail adding resources to help inmates battling addiction
President Joe Biden is greeted at Ireland's parliament in Dublin on Thursday.
LIVE: Welcomed in Ireland, ‘Cousin Joe’ Biden jokes of staying
FILE - A patient prepares to take the first of two combination pills, mifepristone, for a...
Supreme Court temporarily blocks restrictions on abortion pill