Overturned semi closes EB I-275 at I-75 in Sharonville

Eastbound Interstate 275 is shut down at I-75 in Sharonville due to a crash involving an...
Eastbound Interstate 275 is shut down at I-75 in Sharonville due to a crash involving an overturned semi early Friday.(FOX19 NOW)
By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 6:20 AM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
SHARONVILLE, Ohio (WXIX) - Eastbound Interstate 275 is shut down at I-75 in Sharonville due to a crash involving an overturned semi Friday morning.

The ramp from southbound I-75 to eastbound I-275 also is closed until further notice.

That’s where a secondary, four-vehicle crash sent one injured person to West Chester Hospital around 5:50 a.m., according to Hamilton County dispatchers.

It’s not clear when EB I-275 and the SB I-75 ramp will reopen.

EB I-275 is expected to be closed for a while because a light pole is now down as a result of one of the crashes, dispatchers say.

Police asked dispatchers to summon assistance from the Ohio Department of Transportation and Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Drivers are advised to detour around the area by using Ohio 4 and Ohio 747.

FOX19 NOW is on the way to the scene and will continue to update this breaking story throughout the morning.

