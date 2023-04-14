Contests
Teen killed in Colerain Township shooting

Dameon Hogan, 16, died Sunday, according to the Colerain Township Police Department.
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Apr. 9, 2023 at 6:47 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - A 16-year-old boy is the victim shot to death in Colerain Township on Easter Sunday afternoon, police announced Monday.

They identified him as Dameon Hogan Jr.

Officers responded to a report of shots fired on Pippin Road near Strahli Drive at about 3:30 p.m.

Shortly after, they learned a shooting victim- Dameon - was taken in a private vehicle to a parking lot at the intersection of West Galbraith Road and Pippin Road.

First responders attempted life-saving measures, but Dameon succumbed to his injuries there.

No arrests have been made.

Colerain Township police are investigating.

homicide and asks anyone with information to call Sgt. Mike Stockmeier at 513-321-2677.

Multiple 911 calls were made to report the Easter Sunday shooting.

One person told emergency dispatchers they heard three to four gunshots, while another said there were “like 10 gunshots coming from the little corner market on the end of the street.”

No arrests were announced and it’s also not clear what led up to the gunfire.

