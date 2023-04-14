Tri-State woman celebrates 101st birthday
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 7:42 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Tri-State woman is turning 101 years old, and she is doing some incredible things.
FOX19 NOW’s Jason Maxwell has the story.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.
Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.
Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.