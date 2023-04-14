Contests
Truck driver jailed, charged in triple-fatal Anderson Township crash

The driver was released from jail Thursday only to be arrested and booked on Friday.
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 2:05 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The driver accused of causing a triple fatal crash on Interstate 275 has been arrested, charged and booked into the Hamilton County Justice Center, according to the sheriff’s office.

Andrew Blankenship, 29, was initially arrested Thursday in Northern Kentucky for violating his release conditions on a prior offense, according to Campbell County Commonwealth Attorney Michelle Snodgrass and Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office Spokesperson Kyla Woods.

He had been placed on pretrial diversion in May 2021 for five years on a second-degree strangulation charge out of Campbell County, according to the Kentucky Department of Corrections.

On Friday, Campbell County jail records showed Blankenship was released on his own recognizance for that probation violation only.

At the time, still no charges had been filed in connection with the I-275 crash, despite Hamilton County Sheriff Charmaine McGuffey previously saying he’d caused the wreck.

Hours later, around 5 p.m. Friday, the sheriff’s office announced Blankenship had been taken into custody and will face three felony counts of aggravated vehicular homicide and one count of vehicular assault.

Andrew Blankenship, 29, was arrested Thursday in Northern Kentucky for violating parole,...
The crash on April 7 happened around 9:30 p.m. near the Five Mile Road and New Richmond exits on I-275.

Blankenship was driving a truck “eastbound at a high rate of speed and without lights on, lost control and struck an occupied stopped vehicle that was on the scene assisting an occupied disabled vehicle in the right emergency lane,” a news release from the sheriff’s office said.

Sheriff McGuffey says, as a result, the struck vehicle was forced into the disabled vehicle which then hit a tow truck driver who was outside his vehicle.

Two people were pronounced dead at the scene and the third was pronounced deceased at UC Medical Center, the news release said.

The Hamilton County Coroner’s Office says the victims are:

  • Richard Glaser, 66
  • Janaya Glover, 22
  • AAA tow truck driver Keith Skaggs, 38
Tow-truck driver killed in I-275 crash mourned with dazzling display of light

John Glover, 25, was injured in the crash. No word on how serious his injuries are.

Sheriff McGuffey says the driver of the pickup that caused the crash, 29-year-old Andrew Blankenship, was taken to UC with serious, non-life-threatening injuries.

Excessive speed and impairment are possible factors in the crash, McGuffey said.

The crash is under investigation by the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office Traffic Safety unit and will be referred to the prosecutor’s office, according to the sheriff’s office.

