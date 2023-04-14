UC Air Care responds to Miami Township crash

CLERMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - A crash left one person hurt in Miami Township Friday night, according to Clermont County Dispatch.

It happened around 5:30 p.m. at Woodville Pike and Geneva Court outside Milford Christian Academy.

UC Air Care transported one person to UC Medical Center in unknown condition.

It’s unclear what caused the crash.

Tim Meek says he was picking up his daughter from school when the crash happened. He says first responders arrived almost immediately.

Meek says a car went into a small creek or drainage ditch on the side of the street.

First Responders at the scene of a crash in Milford on Friday. (Tim Meek)

