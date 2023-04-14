Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway

Unsettled start to the weekend with widespread rain Sunday

Keeping an eye on Sunday for potential of gusty winds in storms
We're tracking some unsettled weather as we go into the weekend, but not all-day washouts in the tri-state.
By Ethan Emery
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 12:01 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Expect partly cloudy skies Friday afternoon with isolated to widely scattered showers and a few thunderstorms developing thanks to daytime heating. Afternoon highs will soar into the mid-to-upper 70s. Storms should end around sunset, so any evening activities won’t be completely washed out - but have an umbrella nearby!

Saturday will have a few early morning showers and again late evening showers, but much of the day will be quiet with partly cloudy skies. Rain and some thunderstorms are likely beginning Sunday morning and continuing into Sunday afternoon. With breezy gusts up to 35 miles per hour, temperatures will be 10º to 15º cooler than Saturday.

A few storms on Sunday afternoon could be on the strong side, but this doesn’t appear to be a widespread threat in the tri-state. The main threat looks to be strong, gusty winds in storms as well as downpours and cloud-to-ground lightning. Stay tuned as we get closer for updates.

Cooler weather arrives late Sunday night into Monday as light showers are expected to stick around for the morning and early afternoon. Because of the thick clouds, light rain and northwest winds, afternoon highs will only be in the low 50s.

Dry and warmer weather quickly returns starting Tuesday with sunshine and highs in the upper 50s to near 60º. 70s return midweek into the latter half of the work week, but showers and storms are in the forecast for Friday into the following weekend.

With Mother’s Day approaching and the unofficial start of planting season soil temperatures will continue to warm and at this time a big freeze is not on the horizon.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Karen Ivery
Cincinnati woman demands ‘reparations’ from Target employees, police say
Thompson's cell at the Fulton County Jail
Family wants answers after man ‘eaten alive’ by bed bugs in county jail, attorney says
FILE - Drake Bell appears at the world premiere of "The Spy Who Dumped Me" in Los Angeles on...
Actor Drake Bell found safe after being declared missing
A 27-year-old woman was shot in the face at a location on Glensprings Drive, between Oakwood...
Springdale police searching for ‘armed, dangerous’ suspect after woman shot
An 18-year-old male was seriously hurt in a Clifton shooting late Wednesday, Cincinnati police...
18-year-old shot near Clifton

Latest News

We're tracking some unsettled weather as we go into the weekend, but not all-day washouts in...
Few pop-up showers and storms to start the weekend
Frank Marzullo
Warmer Air Friday: Isolated Downpour Possible
First Alert Video Forecast For Friday
Frank's First Alert Forecast Update
Ashley Smith is a meteorologist for FOX19 NOW
A Few Showers, But Warm Friday