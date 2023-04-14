Wilmington homeless population threatened with a ‘purge’

CLINTON COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - A local shelter is responding to a flyer found nearby threatening violence against those experiencing homelessness.

The flyer was found Thursday outside Sugartree Ministry Center in Wilmington.

“It is alarming to see people that want to bring harm to people they don’t even know,” said Lee Sandlin, director of Sugartree Ministry.

Sandlin balks at the message that anyone should be hurt or injured—or even murdered—because of their position in life.

He also says it isn’t the first time the shelter has received threats.

“This is an incredible community,” he said. “There’s a lot of supporters here that help us, volunteer, serve and all that. But there are those in the community for the past five years that have threatened to burn down our building, threatened to shoot homeless people. They’ve threatened to hurt people.”

Sugartree Ministries serves older adults, low-income families, single mothers, those living with mental illness, those struggling with substance abuse and more—what Matthew in the bible called “the least of these,” according to the shelter’s website.

The ministry partners with local law enforcement, addiction services, the Clinton County Homeless Shelter, counselors and other humanitarian nonprofits. It doesn’t place a time limit on those receiving its services, described as “a loving support system that they may not have elsewhere.”

To help people turn their lives around, the ministry employs recovering addicts and formerly homeless people in its landscaping service. It also provides transportation vouchers, groceries, hot meals and temporary housing.

Perhaps responding to community criticism, the ministry is emphatic that it does not bus those experiencing homelessness in from other communities.

Sandlin is defiant the threats won’t stop any of that important work.

“I’m not afraid. I’m not scared,” he said. “We’re going to continue to serve this mission no matter what threats come in, no matter what happens, and all my guys feel the same way.

