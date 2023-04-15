1 person hospitalized after shooting in Paddock Hills, police say

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -One person was taken to the hospital after a shooting happened in Paddock Hills early Saturday morning, according to Cincinnati police.

Officers say they were called to Reading Road and Tennessee Avenue around 3 a.m. for a vehicle crash, but when officers got there, they discovered the driver was shot.

That person was taken to UC Medical Center, police said.

Police have not provided an update on the victim’s condition.

Officers have not stated where exactly the driver was shot.

The cause of the shooting is still under investigation.

