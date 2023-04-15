Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway

1 person hospitalized after shooting in Paddock Hills, police say

One person is injured after a shooting happened in Paddock Hills early Saturday morning, police...
One person is injured after a shooting happened in Paddock Hills early Saturday morning, police said.(WXIX)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Apr. 15, 2023 at 7:32 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -One person was taken to the hospital after a shooting happened in Paddock Hills early Saturday morning, according to Cincinnati police.

Officers say they were called to Reading Road and Tennessee Avenue around 3 a.m. for a vehicle crash, but when officers got there, they discovered the driver was shot.

That person was taken to UC Medical Center, police said.

Police have not provided an update on the victim’s condition.

Officers have not stated where exactly the driver was shot.

The cause of the shooting is still under investigation.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A motorcyclist is dead in an early morning crash Friday in Anderson Township, according to the...
Motorcyclist killed in Anderson Township crash identified
Karen Ivery
Cincinnati woman demands ‘reparations’ from Target employees, police say
A note threatening the homeless population in Wilmington, Ohio.
Wilmington homeless population threatened with a ‘purge’
The crash on April 7 happened around 9:30 p.m. near the Five Mile Road and New Richmond exits...
Truck driver jailed, charged in triple-fatal Anderson Township crash
Owensboro dealership accused of rolling back mileage on cars
Owensboro dealership accused of rolling back mileage on cars

Latest News

Ashley Diedesheimer and her daughter, Evie, with Amanda Holthaus and her daughter, Margot
Parents of children with rare genetic disease bond over dire diagnosis
First Responders at the scene of a crash in Milford on Friday.
UC Air Care responds to Miami Township crash
Tri-State woman celebrates 101st birthday
Tri-State woman celebrates 101st birthday
Owensboro dealership accused of rolling back mileage on cars
Owensboro dealership accused of rolling back mileage on cars