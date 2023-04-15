Blue Ash police attempt to identify man suspected of interacting with kids at Summit Park

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -Blue Ash officers are trying to identify a man they say is hanging around Summit Park/ playground area and speaking to children.

“It is our understanding that there are people who have seen him interacting with their kids in a way that made them uneasy but did not contact the police,” officers said.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Det. Abby Ballman at 513-745-8555 or aballman@blueash.com.

