Blue Ash police attempt to identify man suspected of interacting with kids at Summit Park

By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Apr. 15, 2023 at 1:45 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) -Blue Ash officers are trying to identify a man they say is hanging around Summit Park/ playground area and speaking to children.

“It is our understanding that there are people who have seen him interacting with their kids in a way that made them uneasy but did not contact the police,” officers said.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Det. Abby Ballman at 513-745-8555 or aballman@blueash.com.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

