Parents of children with rare genetic disease bond over dire diagnosis

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Saturday marks International Pompe Day to provide awareness about a genetic disease that could prove fatal without an early diagnosis.

Two pairs to Cincinnati-area parents have spent countless nights at Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center, even forging a life-long bond in their desperation to find a cure.

Pompe disease affects about one in 40,000 people in the U.S., according to UC Health. It’s a condition where the body can’t make a specific protein that breaks down sugar for energy. Too much sugar builds up in the body and damages muscles and organs, causing weakness, trouble breathing and heart problems.

Ashley Diedesheimer’s daughter, 4-year-old Evie, is diagnosed with Pompe disease.

“After I Googled the first time and saw the life expectancy, it said one to two years... I didn’t Google anymore after that,” Ashley recalled.

Evie spent most of the first year of her life at Cincinnati Children’s on oxygen, receiving nine doses of chemotherapy. She has spent nearly six hours every two weeks getting an infusion of enzyme replacement therapy since she was five weeks old.

Margot, 3, shares the same diagnosis. Her mother, Amanda Holthaus, says Pompe disease is so rare that information online is limited and outdated. She took to Facebook to find answers.

“You’re just so vulnerable, and so I kept going back and forth on, should I put this out there? Like, this is putting the worst thing that’s ever happened to us out here,” Amanda said.

Her Facebook post led her to Ashley. The two became a safe-haven for one another navigating the morbidity of the diagnosis.

“She texted me until all hours of the night, because I couldn’t sleep, I couldn’t eat, everything I was doing was just, Pompe. I was just so hungry for every bit of information.”

Amanda cries remembering the first time she saw a video of Evie, who is a year older than Margot.

“Evie was just immediately my angel,” Amanda said. [...]That was when we really got the first glimmer of hope.”

Dr. Lorena Peña, clinical geneticist at Cincinnati Children’s Hospital, says while Pompe doesn’t have a cure, treatment does exist, and an early diagnosis is crucial.

“If you initiate treatment early on before there is this muscle damage then we think that the outcomes might be a lot better,” she said.

Ashley says the delay in treatment for kids undiagnosed with severe Pompe could lead to heart failure within the first few months.

”Some of them don’t walk, don’t talk,” she said. “They are in wheelchairs, things like that.”

Amanda added, ”They eat through a feeding tube, some of them are on ventilators.”

Now the parents want to spread awareness about Pompe, particularly about newborn screening.

They also want people to know there’s a community of people and parents to talk to. Follow this Facebook link to learn more.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.