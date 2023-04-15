Covington police are asking for help locating missing man

COVINGTON, Ky. (WXIX) - Covington Police are asking for help locating a man who they say may be a danger to himself.

Craig Tomasetti, 47, of Covington was last seen on Thursday driving his Toyota Sienna with Kentucky license # 383LKA, according to police.

A family member told FOX19 that he was seen on Ring doorbell footage at 2:30 before he went to his parents’ house in Villa Hills.

According to the family member, he was concerned about his father, who was not there when he arrived. They said he did not stay at his parents’ house and have not seen or heard from him since Thursday.

Police say that Craig Tomasetti was driving a Toyota Sienna with Kentucky license plate #383LKA. (Covington Police Department)

Tomasetti is 5′11″ with brown hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with leads is asked to call Det. Jim Lindeman at 859-292-2272.

