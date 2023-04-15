Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway

Covington police are asking for help locating missing man

Police are asking for help finding Craig Tomasetti of Covington.
Police are asking for help finding Craig Tomasetti of Covington.(Provided//Covington Police Department)
By Mildred Fallen
Published: Apr. 15, 2023 at 4:43 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COVINGTON, Ky. (WXIX) - Covington Police are asking for help locating a man who they say may be a danger to himself.

Craig Tomasetti, 47, of Covington was last seen on Thursday driving his Toyota Sienna with Kentucky license # 383LKA, according to police.

A family member told FOX19 that he was seen on Ring doorbell footage at 2:30 before he went to his parents’ house in Villa Hills.

According to the family member, he was concerned about his father, who was not there when he arrived. They said he did not stay at his parents’ house and have not seen or heard from him since Thursday.

Police say that Craig Tomasetti was driving a Toyota Sienna with Kentucky license plate #383LKA.
Police say that Craig Tomasetti was driving a Toyota Sienna with Kentucky license plate #383LKA.(Covington Police Department)

Tomasetti is 5′11″ with brown hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with leads is asked to call Det. Jim Lindeman at 859-292-2272.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A motorcyclist is dead in an early morning crash Friday in Anderson Township, according to the...
Motorcyclist killed in Anderson Township crash identified
Karen Ivery
Cincinnati woman demands ‘reparations’ from Target employees, police say
A note threatening the homeless population in Wilmington, Ohio.
Wilmington homeless population threatened with a ‘purge’
The crash on April 7 happened around 9:30 p.m. near the Five Mile Road and New Richmond exits...
Truck driver jailed, charged in triple-fatal Anderson Township crash
Dameon Hogan Jr. was shot and killed on Easter Sunday afternoon in Colerain Township. He was 16...
District sheds new light on sudden cancellation of classes at Mt. Healthy High School

Latest News

Blue Ash police are looking to identify the man photographed. Officers say he hanging around...
Blue Ash police attempt to identify man suspected of interacting with kids at Summit Park
Save the Animal Foundation brings Calypso the cat to the studio
Save the Animal Foundation brings Calypso the cat to the studio
A 27-year-old woman was shot in the face at a location on Glensprings Drive, between Oakwood...
Man accused of shooting woman in Springdale under arrest, police say
Andrew Blankenship, 29, faces three counts of aggravated vehicular homicide and one count of...
Judge sets $800K for truck driver charged in triple-fatal Anderson Township crash