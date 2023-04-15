Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway

CPD: 3 injured in shooting downtown, no suspect

Cincinnati Police and Cincinnati Fire Department were dispatched to the scene of a shooting...
Cincinnati Police and Cincinnati Fire Department were dispatched to the scene of a shooting Saturday evening.(WXIX)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Apr. 15, 2023 at 7:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati Police responded to the scene of a shooting in the downtown business district Saturday.

Police and fire units were called to Garfield Place and Race Street shortly before 6 p.m., where police at the scene confirmed to FOX19 that three people were shot.

The victims suffered non-life-threatening wounds to the leg, hip and ankle, police said.

The reason for the incident is not yet known, but police believe it was not random.

Police said they do not have a suspect in custody.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A motorcyclist is dead in an early morning crash Friday in Anderson Township, according to the...
Motorcyclist killed in Anderson Township crash identified
Karen Ivery
Cincinnati woman demands ‘reparations’ from Target employees, police say
A note threatening the homeless population in Wilmington, Ohio.
Wilmington homeless population threatened with a ‘purge’
The crash on April 7 happened around 9:30 p.m. near the Five Mile Road and New Richmond exits...
Truck driver jailed, charged in triple-fatal Anderson Township crash
Dameon Hogan Jr. was shot and killed on Easter Sunday afternoon in Colerain Township. He was 16...
District sheds new light on sudden cancellation of classes at Mt. Healthy High School

Latest News

Tyler James Hagens is accused of rape and pandering with obscene material involving a minor,...
Warren County man wanted on rape, pandering arrested, sheriffs say
Police are asking for help finding Craig Tomasetti of Covington.
Covington police are asking for help locating missing man
Blue Ash police are looking to identify the man photographed. Officers say he hanging around...
Blue Ash police attempt to identify man suspected of interacting with kids at Summit Park
Save the Animal Foundation brings Calypso the cat to the studio
Save the Animal Foundation brings Calypso the cat to the studio