CPD: 3 injured in shooting downtown, no suspect

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati Police responded to the scene of a shooting in the downtown business district Saturday.

Police and fire units were called to Garfield Place and Race Street shortly before 6 p.m., where police at the scene confirmed to FOX19 that three people were shot.

The victims suffered non-life-threatening wounds to the leg, hip and ankle, police said.

The reason for the incident is not yet known, but police believe it was not random.

Police said they do not have a suspect in custody.

