Judge sets $800K for truck driver charged in triple-fatal Anderson Township crash

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -A Hamilton County judge set a $800,000 bond for a driver accused of causing a triple fatal crash on Interstate 275 in Anderson Township.

Andrew Blankenship, 29, is facing three counts of aggravated vehicular homicide and one count of aggravated vehicular assault, according to court records.

Blankenship was arrested Thursday in Northern Kentucky for violating his release conditions on a prior offense, according to Campbell County Commonwealth Attorney Michelle Snodgrass and Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office Spokesperson Kyla Woods.

He had been placed on pretrial diversion in May 2021 for five years on a second-degree strangulation charge out of Campbell County, according to the Kentucky Department of Corrections.

Charges were not filed at the time in connection with the I-275 crash, despite Hamilton County Sheriff Charmaine McGuffey previously saying he’d caused the wreck.

The wreck happened on April 7 at around 9:30 p.m. near Five Mile Road and New Richmond exits on I-275.

Blankenship was driving a 2003 Dodge Dakota eastbound on the highway recklessly without lights when he traveled onto the right shoulder of the road, hit two stopped vehicles and a tow truck, a Hamilton County court complaint said.

The sheriff says Blankenship lost control of the vehicle when he hit the first stopped car.

Sheriff McGuffey says that the hit car was forced into the other stopped car, which then hit a tow truck driver who was outside his vehicle.

Both stopped vehicles were occupied at the time, the complaint said.

Three people died as a result of the crash.

Two people were pronounced dead at the scene, and the third was pronounced deceased at UC Medical Center, a news release said.

The Hamilton County Coroner’s Office says the victims are:

Richard Glaser, 66

Janaya Glover, 22

AAA tow truck driver Keith Skaggs, 38

John Glover, 25, was injured in the crash, and the extent of the injuries is unclear at this time.

Excessive speed and impairment are possible factors in the crash, McGuffey said.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.