Sunday showers, thunderstorms and gusty winds

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Quiet conditions are expected to start Saturday night under partly cloudy skies. However, clouds increase overnight as temperatures remain warm in the 60s with a few spots falling into the upper 50s. Widely scattered showers and a few thunderstorms will move in after midnight and linger into Sunday morning.

Numerous showers and a few thunderstorms are expected ahead and along a cold front that moves through the tri-state on Sunday mid-morning and early afternoon. The showers and thunderstorms will bring a threat of downpours and strong winds. Though we do not expect widespread severe weather, areas along and east of I-75 are under a MARGINAL RISK (level 1 out of 5) of severe weather for the threat of damaging winds. This is a very low-end threat - but stay alert to changing conditions and keep an eye on the FOX19 First Alert Weather app for updates throughout the day.

The timeline of the showers and storms will be between 9 a.m. through 4 p.m. with rainfall totals between 0.10″ to 0.30″ and wind gusts up to 35 miles per hour possible, though in strong thunderstorms gusts could be higher.

Mid-morning temperatures on Sunday will be in the mid 60s, but by the afternoon after the cold front passes the tri-state, temperatures will fall into the mid 50s.

Few light showers will be on and off late Sunday night going into Monday morning as wrap-around moisture moves in behind the aforementioned cold front. There is the possibility that Fayette, Franklin and Union counties in Indiana and Butler County in Ohio may see some light snow flurries mixed in with the light rain showers, but this will bring no impacts other than a sign of cold air returning to the tri-state.

Light rain showers are expected for the first half of Monday followed by cloudy skies in the afternoon with afternoon highs only in the upper 40s and low 50s and winds gusting up to 40 miles per hour. Given the cool air and wind gusts, wind chills will be in the 30s for some in the afternoon hours.

Ample sunshine will help warm things up on Tuesday with the thermometer rising into the low 60s after a chilly start.

Warm conditions will be much more noticeable on Wednesday as highs are back in the 70s with partly cloudy skies. We make a run at 80 once again on Thursday thanks to some sunshine and breezy southwesterly winds.

Storm chances increase Thursday night through Friday and will bring cooler conditions going into next weekend.

