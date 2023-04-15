Warren County man wanted on rape, pandering arrested, sheriffs say

WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - A man who was wanted on criminal charges of rape and pandering is now in police custody, according to the Warren County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office confirmed that Tyler James Hagins turned himself in on Saturday afternoon.

Hagins was booked into the Warren County Jail on criminal charges of rape and pandering obscenities involving a minor, the sheriff says.

“The Warren County Sheriff’s Office would like to thank the citizens for their assistance in providing information with this investigation,” said Sergeant John Smith, Criminal Investigations Section.

The sheriff’s office has not released any additional information at this time.

