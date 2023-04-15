Contests
Warren County man wanted on rape, pandering arrested, sheriffs say

Tyler James Hagens is accused of rape and pandering with obscene material involving a minor,...
Tyler James Hagens is accused of rape and pandering with obscene material involving a minor, according to the Warren County Sheriff's Office.(Warren County Sheriff's Office)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Apr. 15, 2023 at 5:41 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - A man who was wanted on criminal charges of rape and pandering is now in police custody, according to the Warren County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office confirmed that Tyler James Hagins turned himself in on Saturday afternoon.

Hagins was booked into the Warren County Jail on criminal charges of rape and pandering obscenities involving a minor, the sheriff says.

“The Warren County Sheriff’s Office would like to thank the citizens for their assistance in providing information with this investigation,” said Sergeant John Smith, Criminal Investigations Section.

The sheriff’s office has not released any additional information at this time.

