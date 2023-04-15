Watch for some Showers and T-Storms this Weekend

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Saturday will have a few early morning showers and again late evening showers, but much of the day will be quiet with partly cloudy skies. Rain and some thunderstorms are likely beginning Sunday morning and continuing into Sunday afternoon. With breezy gusts up to 35 miles per hour, temperatures will be 10º to 15º cooler than Saturday.

A few storms on Sunday afternoon could be on the strong side, but this doesn’t appear to be a widespread threat in the tri-state. The main threat looks to be strong, gusty winds in storms as well as downpours and cloud-to-ground lightning. Stay tuned as we get closer for updates.

Cooler weather arrives late Sunday night into Monday as light showers are expected to stick around for the morning and early afternoon. Because of the thick clouds, light rain and northwest winds, afternoon highs will only be in the low 50s.

Dry and warmer weather quickly returns starting Tuesday with sunshine and highs in the upper 50s to near 60º. 70s return midweek into the latter half of the work week, but showers and storms are in the forecast for Friday into the following weekend.

With Mother’s Day approaching and the unofficial start of planting season soil temperatures will continue to warm and at this time a big freeze is not on the horizon.

