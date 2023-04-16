ALEA: 28 injured, 4 dead in Alabama birthday party mass shooting

DADEVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - Four people are dead, and 28 others are injured in an Alabama mass shooting that happened late Saturday night, law enforcement agencies have confirmed.

The shooting happened at a birthday party in Dadeville, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, a small city of approximately 3,200 people located 60 miles northeast of Montgomery in Tallapoosa County.

WSFA has learned the name of one of the shooting victims, Philstavious Dowdell. Dowdell was a star high school athlete who had recently committed to Jacksonville State to further his athletic career.

A suspect and motive for the shooting was not immediately clear, but ALEA spokesman, Sgt. Jeremy Burkett did state during a morning news conference that there was no risk to the public.

Authorities have not released any details regarding the number of victims or their ages other than to say it’s “a multitude.” Another news conference is expected around 5 p.m. CST.

President Joe Biden has been briefed on the shooting and is monitoring the situation, the White House has confirmed, adding that the president has been in contact with law enforcement to offer support.

According to Ivy Creek Healthcare, which oversees the Lake Martin Community Hospital, they treated a total of 15 patients, all of which were teenagers, and six of those patients have been discharged. Nine were transferred to other hospitals, four of which were in stable condition and five in critical condition.

The Associated Press reported that Dadeville First Baptist Church Pastor Ben Hayes, who also serves as the chaplain for the Dadeville Police Department and for the local high school football team, said most of the victims are teenagers because the shooting occurred at a birthday party for a 16-year-old. He said the shooting has rocked the small town where serious crime is rare. Hayes also confirmed to the AP, “One of the young men that was killed was one of our star athletes and just a great guy. So I knew many of these students.”

The shooting happened at around 10:30 p.m. Saturday. ALEA’s State Bureau of Investigation opened its investigation around 11:45 p.m. at the request of Dadeville’s police chief.

“This is going to be a long, complicated process,” said SGT. Jeremy Burkett with ALEA, who added that the scene is still being processed and that a methodical investigation will be conducted.

The shooting happened near the 200 Block of Broadnax Street, ALEA said. Crime scene tape was up around Mahogany Masterpiece, a local dance studio according to its social media pages.

At least four people are dead and multiple others are injured following the overnight shooting in Dadeville, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. (WSFA 12 News)

Dadeville Police Chief Jonathan Floyd asked for patience and prayers and said no community should have to endure these shootings. “I ask you to please keep the community and police department in your prayers. Don’t let this moment define what you think about Dadeville and our fine people,” stated Chief Floyd.

Tallapoosa County Public Schools Superintendent Raymond C. Porter spoke briefly during the news conference, thanking the community for its prayers and for law enforcement. Porter said he wanted to be clear that the shooting does not represent the Dadeville community. He said counseling would be available to the system’s students starting Monday.

My heart is heavy this morning for the families and friends who are suffering and grieving this morning after the... Posted by Tallapoosa County Board of Education on Sunday, April 16, 2023

Multiple law enforcement agencies are involved in the investigation, including the Dadeville Police Department, Tallapoosa County Sheriff’s Office, Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF), FBI and the 5th Circuit District Attorney’s Office.

Anyone with tips on the crime is asked to call ALEA’s Crime Tip Line at 1-800-392-8011 or email SBI.Investigations@alea.gov.

REACTION

Pike Road Schools released the following statement today. There was a shooting last night in Dadeville, Alabama. This is an evolving situation that impacts other school systems. We can only share information as it relates to Pike Road Schools.

Many of our students know the victims of this tragedy. We can confirm one of our students was present and was impacted. We continue to pray for healing and comfort for all the students, families, and communities suffering in the wake of this tragic and sad event. We encourage everyone in the community to respect the privacy of those directly impacted.

Counselors will be available at Pike Road High School this week. Local clergy will also be available for those who want to speak with one of them.

More details may emerge as the situation evolves and authorities continue to investigate. We will supply additional information when it is available and post it on our social media networks.

Continue to pray for all of the victims and their families.

First Baptist Church of Dadeville has called a community prayer vigil for 5 p.m. Sunday, with its pastor writing in a post shared by the church that he “stood outside of Lake Martin Hospital until 3 a.m. watching hearts break as families learned that their child had been shot -- or even worse, dead.”

