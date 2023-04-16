Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway

Derby Festival crowns 2023 Queen

2023 Derby Festival Queen Mahshad Taheri
2023 Derby Festival Queen Mahshad Taheri(KDF)
By Quenton Robertson
Published: Apr. 16, 2023 at 1:13 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - With the traditional spin of a wheel, Mahshad Taheri of Louisville was named the 2023 Kentucky Derby Festival Queen, according to a release.

Taheri was crowned during the 64th annual Fillies Derby Ball at the Louisville Marriott Downtown.

Taheri is a senior at UofL with a major in Finance. She is a Jones Scholar, a SHPEP Scholar, a Louis Stokes Alliance for Minority Participation Scholar, a founder of the Middle Eastern North African Student Organization, a volunteer for Kentucky Refugee Ministries, a mentor for College Mentors for Kids and works for the Admissions Office and Campus Housing Department at UofL.

Chosen each year as ambassadors for the Kentucky Derby Festival, the Royal Court is made up of outstanding young women from around the state.

Selected from a pool of nearly 100 applicants, the newly crowned Queen and the Court will attend nearly all events during the Festival, according to the release. They will help share the Derby Festival spirit, as well as the importance of academics, volunteerism and community involvement.

Each woman receives three $1,000 scholarships and an official wardrobe, according to the release.

Many have said that their Derby Festival experience helped them prepare for their future careers.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cincinnati Police and Cincinnati Fire Department were dispatched to the scene of a shooting...
CPD: 3 injured in shooting downtown, no suspect
Andrew Blankenship, 29, faces three counts of aggravated vehicular homicide and one count of...
Judge sets $800K for driver charged in triple-fatal Anderson Township crash
Police are asking for help finding Craig Tomasetti of Covington.
Covington police are asking for help locating missing man
The crash on April 7 happened around 9:30 p.m. near the Five Mile Road and New Richmond exits...
Truck driver jailed, charged in triple-fatal Anderson Township crash
First Responders at the scene of a crash in Milford on Friday.
UC Air Care responds to Miami Township crash

Latest News

Fairfield softball coach reaches career milestone
Fairfield softball coach reaches career milestone
Fairfield softball coach reaches career milestone
Fairfield softball coach reaches career milestone
TQL Stadium hosts the World Cup Qualifying match between the United States Men’s National Team...
TQL Stadium to host 2023 Concacaf Gold Cup matches
Cincinnati Reds relief pitcher Luis Cessa (85) throws a pitch in the first inning of the MLB...
Jake Fraley leads Cincinnati Reds to comeback win over Phillies with ninth-inning double
Baxla Tractor Athlete of the Month: CHCA State Champion swimmer Logan Ottke
Baxla Tractor Athlete of the Month: CHCA State Champion swimmer Logan Ottke