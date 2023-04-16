Contests
Families concerned about man who has allegedly approached children

Blue Ash Police looking for man who has allegedly been approaching children
By Morgan Parrish
Published: Apr. 15, 2023 at 11:30 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BLUE ASH, Ohio (WXIX) - The Blue Ash Police are working to identify a man who has been seen hanging around a park and talking to children, and community members have expressed their concerns, police say.

The man was allegedly seen in Summit Park talking to children, and community members say they want the man found and arrested.

Paul Pilmore of Morrow says he comes to Summit Park with his grandchildren and he feels disturbed that an adult man would approach children.

“I mean, obviously, it’s very alarming - I mean, we live in an incredibly wicked world and I think it highlights the need for parents and grandparents to really be connected with their kids,” Pilmore said.

Other parents agreed with Pilmore’s concern.

Stacy Coleman and her family visit the park regularly because her children love to play on the zipline. But the concerned mother says that she’ll be thinking twice about keeping an even closer eye on her children.

“It’s sad, and hopefully, they’re really able to apprehend this guy that is roaming around, and I’m thankful no kids have been harmed,” said Coleman.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Det. Abby Ballman at 513-745-8555 or aballman@blueash.com.

