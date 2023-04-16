Families express concerns about man who allegedly approached children

BLUE ASH, Ohio (WXIX) - The Blue Ash Police are working to identify a man who has been seen hanging around a park and talking to children, and community members have expressed their concerns, police say.

The man was allegedly seen in Summit Park talking to children, and several families told FOX19 that they want the man found and arrested.

Paul Pilmore of Morrow says he comes to Summit Park with his grandchildren and he feels disturbed that an adult man would approach children.

“I mean, obviously, it’s very alarming - I mean, we live in an incredibly wicked world and I think it highlights the need for parents and grandparents to really be connected with their kids,” Pilmore said.

Other parents agreed with Pilmore’s concern.

Stacy Coleman and her family visit the park regularly because her children love to play on the zipline, but she says that she’ll be thinking twice about keeping an even closer eye on her children.

“It’s sad, and hopefully, they’re really able to apprehend this guy that is roaming around, and I’m thankful no kids have been harmed,” said Coleman.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Det. Abby Ballman at 513-745-8555 or aballman@blueash.com.

