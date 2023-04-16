CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Greater Cincinnati Restaurant Week starts Monday, April 17 and runs through Sunday, April 23.

More than 40 Tri-State restaurants such as Embers, Condado, Flatiron Cafe are offering three-course meals that range from $26 to $36 to $46.

A single dollar from every meal will benefit Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center.

The semi-annual event drives business for participating restaurants and provides customers an opportunity to experience all the different cuisines and culinary talents in the area.

Several restaurants will serve specialty cocktails made with Tito’s Vodka or Uncle Nearest whiskey, which are both sponsors for the event.

Another Restaurant Week sponsor, MadTree Brewing, will have beer available at some restaurants.

Download the Cincinnati Restaurant Week App to see the full list of participating restaurants, their special menu, location and hours.

You can map out your week and check-in from your phone while earning points.

The top 10 point-earners will be entered to win a grand prize.

Check-in at three participating locations and be entered to win a second grand prize.

