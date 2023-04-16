Juvenile arrested, accused of having weapons at Kings Island on park’s first day of season

CINCINNATI (WXIX/CINCINNATI ENQUIRER) -A juvenile was arrested and is accused of having weapons while at King’s Island Saturday night, according to Mason police.

Officers say they received a call around 6:22 p.m. about a “suspicious person outside of the park.”

A Kings Island spokesman said amid the investigation outside the entrance, park officials stopped operations in the Action Zone area of the park as a cautionary measure, according to our media partners at the Cincinnati Enquirer.

“On Saturday, April 15, at approximately 6:22 p.m., a Kings Island guest reported unusual behavior by another guest outside the park entrance and notified City of Mason police officers who were on site. Officers approached and apprehended the suspect,” the release stated. “Out of caution, the park temporarily suspended operation in the Action Zone area of the park. There were no safety incidents or injuries related to this arrest.”

Saturday was the first day the park opened for the 2023 season.

