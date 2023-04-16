Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway

Juvenile arrested, accused of having weapons at Kings Island on park’s first day of season

A juvenile was taken into police custody on a weapons charge Saturday evening at Kings Island....
A juvenile was taken into police custody on a weapons charge Saturday evening at Kings Island. It was the mason amusement park's first day of the season.(Liz Dufour | The Cincinnati Enquirer)
By Erin Couch and FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Apr. 16, 2023 at 12:40 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX/CINCINNATI ENQUIRER) -A juvenile was arrested and is accused of having weapons while at King’s Island Saturday night, according to Mason police.

Officers say they received a call around 6:22 p.m. about a “suspicious person outside of the park.”

A Kings Island spokesman said amid the investigation outside the entrance, park officials stopped operations in the Action Zone area of the park as a cautionary measure, according to our media partners at the Cincinnati Enquirer.

“On Saturday, April 15, at approximately 6:22 p.m., a Kings Island guest reported unusual behavior by another guest outside the park entrance and notified City of Mason police officers who were on site. Officers approached and apprehended the suspect,” the release stated. “Out of caution, the park temporarily suspended operation in the Action Zone area of the park. There were no safety incidents or injuries related to this arrest.”

Saturday was the first day the park opened for the 2023 season.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cincinnati Police and Cincinnati Fire Department were dispatched to the scene of a shooting...
CPD: 3 injured in shooting downtown, no suspect
Andrew Blankenship, 29, faces three counts of aggravated vehicular homicide and one count of...
Judge sets $800K for driver charged in triple-fatal Anderson Township crash
Police are asking for help finding Craig Tomasetti of Covington.
Covington police are asking for help locating missing man
The crash on April 7 happened around 9:30 p.m. near the Five Mile Road and New Richmond exits...
Truck driver jailed, charged in triple-fatal Anderson Township crash
First Responders at the scene of a crash in Milford on Friday.
UC Air Care responds to Miami Township crash

Latest News

At least four people are dead and multiple others are injured following the overnight shooting...
Multiple deaths, injuries in Alabama birthday party mass shooting
Andrew Blankenship, 29, faces three counts of aggravated vehicular homicide and one count of...
Judge sets $800K for driver charged in triple-fatal Anderson Township crash
Indian Hill Ranger hockey tournament raises money for first responders
Indian Hill Ranger hockey tournament raises money for first responders
Annual Matt Haverkamp 5K pursuit to take place Sunday
Annual Matt Haverkamp 5K pursuit to take place Sunday