LMPD: 2 dead, at least 4 injured after shots fired into crowd in Chickasaw Park

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Police are investigating after 2 people were killed and 4 others injured after shots were fired into a crowd of people in Chickasaw Park on Saturday night.

Calls came in around 9 p.m. on reports of a shooting at the park, according to Louisville Metro Police spokeswoman Alicia Smiley.

Officers responded and found two people shot and killed at the scene and four others who had been injured in the shooting.

The four injured victims were taken to University Hospital. One victim is in critical condition, while the other three victims’ conditions are currently unknown.

No other details on the victims were available.

“This is frustrating,” LMPD Deputy Chief Paul Humphrey said. “This is very frustrating. I know Monday was a very high profile event, but for LMPD, for EMS, for (Louisville) Fire, University Hospital… for this community, this is every night.”

Police said there were reports that hundreds of people were inside the park at the time of the shooting.

LMPD’s Homicide Unit is handling the ongoing investigation. There are no suspects.

The shooting comes at the heels of Monday’s mass shooting at Old National Bank in downtown Louisville, where five people were killed and eight people injured, including three LMPD officers.

As of Saturday evening, six patients have been discharged from the hospital, according to UofL Health.

Officer Nickolas Wilt remains in critical condition after being shot in the head responding to Monday’s shooting. One other patient remains in stable and fair condition.

Anyone with any information is asked to call LMPD’s anonymous tip line at (502) 574-LMPD (5673) or use the online crime tip portal.

