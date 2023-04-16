OTR women’s running apparel store offers female empowerment

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - An active-wear brand created by a woman opened its first brick-and-mortar space in Over-the-Rhine.

MEAS Active launched a soft opening on April 10 at its Vine Street location, and its owner, who is an avid runner, saw a unique opportunity to design running apparel for women.

“A lot of the companies I worked for were led by men, which is wonderful, but I was designing female clothing,” said Erin Roddy, founder of the MEAS Active line.

Roddy worked as a designer at American Eagle, Juicy Couture for Kohl’s, Candies for Kohl’s, and Express in New York for years prior to beginning her clothing line in 2019, which she says focused on female empowerment.

During the 2020 pandemic, Roddy designed a jogger to fit with the lifestyle since most people were spending more time at home. She said the jogger is what first started to get her noticed by more people.

“This is what encouraged me to say, ‘OK, we can grow this’” said Roddy.

The brand stemmed from her love of running, but it runs on a belief in quality. She said it’s transitioned to being a brand for athletic leisure.

“We’re wear-testing everything,” said Roddy. “I’m getting out and running in them, I’m taking a barre class in them. We’re making sure the quality is to the standards of Athleta, Lululemon, Alo - however, it [MEAS Active ] is a much more accessible price point.”

MEAS Active launched its soft opening in Over-the-Rhine on April 10. (WXIX)

MEAS (pronounced “Me”) stands for Motivate, Empower, Aspire and Shine. After working in Thailand and Cambodia helping girls who were victims of sexual exploitation and human trafficking, she learned that “meas” means gold in the Cambodian national language. She says she created the brand because she believes women are gold.

A Cincinnati local and graduate of UC’s College of Design, Architecture, Art, and Planning, Roddy knows all too well the struggles of having to transition to bigger cities for work experience as a fashion student. Now, Roddy has taken on a DAAP intern and plans for MEAS Active to be a location for experience for future DAAP students.

“Giving them an opportunity without having to go super far or you know work for a brand—another thing is I want it to be a brand that empowers women so I want them to come in and work for a brand that they’re proud to work for,” said Roddy.

MEAS gives a percentage of its proceeds back to Girls on the Run Greater Cincinnati, a local organization that helps girls realize their full, individual potential along with important life skills and physical activity.

MEAS Active owner Erin Roddy pictured at a Boston Marathon and an NYC marathon. (Provided by Erin Roddy)

MEAS Active’s business hours will be Sunday-Tuesday from noon to 6 p.m., and Wednesday-Sunday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. and is located at 1425 Vine Street.

