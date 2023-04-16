Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway

4 dead, multiple others injured in Dadeville, Alabama shooting

Four people are dead and multiple others are injured following a shooting in Alabama.
Four people are dead and multiple others are injured following a shooting in Alabama.(Source: Gray News)
By WSFA 12 News Staff and Amanda Alvarado
Published: Apr. 16, 2023 at 9:21 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DADEVILLE, Ala. (WSFA/Gray News) - Four people are dead and multiple others have been injured in a Saturday night shooting in Dadeville, Alabama, WSFA reports.

Dadeville Council Member Teneeshia Goodman-Johnson told CNN the shooting happened in the downtown area, but the number of injured was not immediately clear.

Police say the shooting happened around 10:30 p.m. near the 200 block of Broadnax Street.

“This morning, I grieve with the people of Dadeville and my fellow Alabamians. Violent crime has NO place in our state, and we are staying closely updated by law enforcement as details emerge,” Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey said in a statement posted on social media.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cincinnati Police and Cincinnati Fire Department were dispatched to the scene of a shooting...
CPD: 3 injured in shooting downtown, no suspect
Andrew Blankenship, 29, faces three counts of aggravated vehicular homicide and one count of...
Judge sets $800K for truck driver charged in triple-fatal Anderson Township crash
The crash on April 7 happened around 9:30 p.m. near the Five Mile Road and New Richmond exits...
Truck driver jailed, charged in triple-fatal Anderson Township crash
First Responders at the scene of a crash in Milford on Friday.
UC Air Care responds to Miami Township crash
Police are asking for help finding Craig Tomasetti of Covington.
Covington police are asking for help locating missing man

Latest News

FILE - Rupert Murdoch introduces Secretary of State Mike Pompeo during the Herman Kahn Award...
Fox News and 2020 election lies set to face jury come Monday
4 dead, multiple others injured in Dadeville, Alabama shooting
The IRS says tax returns have decreased from last year.
New push on US-run free electronic tax-filing system for all
Orthodox Christian worshipers and their traditional Easter baskets are blessed during Easter...
Dozens of POWs freed as Ukraine marks Orthodox Easter