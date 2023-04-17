Contests
3 shot in Downtown Cincinnati park, police say

Three people were shot in a Downtown Cincinnati park over the weekend, police say.
Three people were shot in a Downtown Cincinnati park over the weekend, police say.(WXIX)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Apr. 15, 2023 at 7:23 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Three people were shot in a Downtown Cincinnati park over the weekend, police say.

It happened at Piatt Park at Garfield Place and Race Street just before 6 p.m. Saturday.

The victims were found in and around the park. All suffered non-life-threatening wounds to the leg, hip and ankle, police said.

Police said it wasn’t clear how many people fired shots, or if the shooting was related to one reported by residents less than 24 hours earlier.

The victims were transported to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center.

Police say this was not random but the motive remains under investigation.

No arrests were made, and no suspects were taken into custody, police confirm.

