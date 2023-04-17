Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway

AAA sees increase in motorcycle crashes in Kentucky

AAA sees increase in motorcycle crashes in Kentucky
By Julia Sandor
Published: Apr. 16, 2023 at 8:56 PM EDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - With constant travel experts say they’re seeing an increase in motorcycle crashes and fatalities. Lori Weaver Hawkins with AAA said there have been more motorcycle crashes in 2023 so far, than at this time in 2022.

She said up to this date last year, there were only 194 motorcycle crashes. Now, they’ve seen 231 motorcycle crashes in 2023. She said Kentucky has had 15 motorcycle fatalities this year. That’s compared to eight fatalities at this time last year. Weaver Hawkins described this as a trend in the wrong direction. These numbers don’t include moped or scooter crashes.

“It’s a reminder to those motorcyclists and people on mopeds or scooters as well, to make sure you go the speed limit, and make sure you’re not distracted or impaired,” Weaver Hawkins said.

She said for drivers, visibility is key.

“People driving other vehicles have more difficulty seeing a motorcyclist because of the size. Of course, that’s true for scooters and similar vehicles. So, they’re smaller and they’re harder to see. If you add things like rain, fog, those sorts of things are already impairing the ability, then it would follow that it is more difficult to see during inclement weather,” Weaver Hawkins said.

She said it’s important to stay aware, and for motorcyclists to always wear their helmet.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A juvenile was taken into police custody on a weapons charge Saturday evening at Kings Island....
Juvenile arrested, accused of having weapons at Kings Island on park’s first day of season
At least four people are dead and multiple others are injured following the overnight shooting...
Alabama city mourns 4 dead, 28 wounded in birthday party mass shooting
Sharonville police say they are searching for the suspect who pistol-whipped a McDonald’s store...
McDonald’s manager pistol-whipped in Sharonville robbery
Blue Ash police are looking to identify the man photographed. Officers say he hanging around...
Families express concerns about man who allegedly approached children
Four people were shot in two separate incidents in a Downtown Cincinnati park over the weekend,...
4 shot in Downtown Cincinnati park over weekend, police say

Latest News

Mt. Healthy schools resume classes with update security measures
Mt. Healthy schools resume classes with update security measures
Four people were shot in two separate incidents in a Downtown Cincinnati park over the weekend,...
4 shot in Downtown Cincinnati park over weekend, police say
The FOX19 NOW Weather Team is tracking a chilly start to the work week followed by a midweek...
Sun to Snow: Light flurries possible as winter’s chill returns
Karla DeSalvo
Cheviot woman faces multiple charges after crashing stolen vehicle with stolen gun inside: court docs
Benjamin Schroek
Brown County man charged with sexual battery in Lockland