AAA sees increase in motorcycle crashes in Kentucky

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - With constant travel experts say they’re seeing an increase in motorcycle crashes and fatalities. Lori Weaver Hawkins with AAA said there have been more motorcycle crashes in 2023 so far, than at this time in 2022.

She said up to this date last year, there were only 194 motorcycle crashes. Now, they’ve seen 231 motorcycle crashes in 2023. She said Kentucky has had 15 motorcycle fatalities this year. That’s compared to eight fatalities at this time last year. Weaver Hawkins described this as a trend in the wrong direction. These numbers don’t include moped or scooter crashes.

“It’s a reminder to those motorcyclists and people on mopeds or scooters as well, to make sure you go the speed limit, and make sure you’re not distracted or impaired,” Weaver Hawkins said.

She said for drivers, visibility is key.

“People driving other vehicles have more difficulty seeing a motorcyclist because of the size. Of course, that’s true for scooters and similar vehicles. So, they’re smaller and they’re harder to see. If you add things like rain, fog, those sorts of things are already impairing the ability, then it would follow that it is more difficult to see during inclement weather,” Weaver Hawkins said.

She said it’s important to stay aware, and for motorcyclists to always wear their helmet.

