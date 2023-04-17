Aircraft mechanic school coming to CVG as industry goes through shortage

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport will be home to a new aircraft mechanic school starting in 2024.

Epic Flight Academy partnered with FEAM Aero to break ground Monday at CVG for a facility that can house as many as 300 students and staff, according to CVG.

While a press release from CVG says there is a high demand for aircraft mechanic positions in the Tri-State, the industry as a whole is experiencing a shortage, the Aviation Technician Education Council reports.

A January 2023 report says the shortage “will persist and even worsen over the next 10 years.”

The result, according to the report published by Oliver Wyman, could be fewer flights.

“The opening of this new school at CVG Airport is a significant step towards our goals of helping to expand the aviation maintenance technician workforce and diversifying the industry,” said Cam Murphy, President, of FEAM Aero.

The aircraft mechanic school is expected to be completed by early 2024 with enrollment at the location to commence soon thereafter

