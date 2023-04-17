Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway

Aircraft mechanic school coming to CVG as industry goes through shortage

Epic Flight Academy partnered with FEAM Aero to break ground Monday at CVG for a facility that...
Epic Flight Academy partnered with FEAM Aero to break ground Monday at CVG for a facility that can house as many as 300 students and staff, according to CVG.(CVG)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 1:13 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport will be home to a new aircraft mechanic school starting in 2024.

Epic Flight Academy partnered with FEAM Aero to break ground Monday at CVG for a facility that can house as many as 300 students and staff, according to CVG.

While a press release from CVG says there is a high demand for aircraft mechanic positions in the Tri-State, the industry as a whole is experiencing a shortage, the Aviation Technician Education Council reports.

A January 2023 report says the shortage “will persist and even worsen over the next 10 years.”

The result, according to the report published by Oliver Wyman, could be fewer flights.

“The opening of this new school at CVG Airport is a significant step towards our goals of helping to expand the aviation maintenance technician workforce and diversifying the industry,” said Cam Murphy, President, of FEAM Aero.

The aircraft mechanic school is expected to be completed by early 2024 with enrollment at the location to commence soon thereafter

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A juvenile was taken into police custody on a weapons charge Saturday evening at Kings Island....
Teen arrested, accused of having gun at Kings Island on park’s first day of season
Sharonville police say they are searching for the suspect who pistol-whipped a McDonald’s store...
McDonald’s manager pistol-whipped in Sharonville robbery
At least four people are dead and multiple others are injured following the overnight shooting...
Alabama city mourns 4 dead, 28 wounded in birthday party mass shooting
Blue Ash police are looking to identify the man photographed. Officers say he hanging around...
Families express concerns about man who allegedly approached children
Four people were shot in two separate incidents in a Downtown Cincinnati park over the weekend,...
4 shot in Downtown Cincinnati park over weekend, police say

Latest News

Two Indiana University students went missing Saturday after swimming in Lake Monroe.
Crews continue to search lake for 2 Indiana University students
August Troendle, president and CEO of Medpace, stands in the company's Madisonville office.
This Cincinnati resident made Forbes’ 2023 billionaire list. See how much he is worth
"Giving Voice Foundation" offering free program to Alzheimer's patients
"Giving Voice Foundation" offering free program to Alzheimer's patients
Mt. Healthy schools resume classes with update security measures
Mt. Healthy schools resume classes with update security measures