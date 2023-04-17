Contests
Brown County man charged with sexual battery in Lockland

Benjamin Schroek
Benjamin Schroek(Hamilton County Sheriff's Office)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 4:19 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
LOCKLAND, Ohio (WXIX) - A Brown County man accused of sexual battery in Lockland earlier this year is now under arrest, court records show.

Benjamin Schroek, 43, of Georgetown, is held without bond at the Hamilton County Jail. He was booked in just before 2 p.m. Sunday.

He is scheduled to make his first court appearance in the case at 9 a.m. Monday.

Lockland police allege the offense occurred on Jan. 8 at a residence in the 300 block of Wayne Avenue. They charged Schroek on Jan. 25.

The victim was asleep and unaware when this allegedly happened but was started awake, police wrote in court records.

“He then stated to the transporting officer ‘I didn’t do anything she didn’t ask for,” police wrote in an affidavit.

