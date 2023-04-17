Cheviot woman faces multiple charges after crashing stolen vehicle with stolen gun inside: court docs

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Cheviot woman faces multiple charges after police say she broke into a residence and then crashed a stolen SUV with a stolen gun inside.

Police say they found the weapon inside a brown 2017 Buick Enclave reported stolen out of Monroe, court records show.

Karla DeSalvo, 27, was arrested Sunday on charges of aggravated burglary, resisting arrest, theft, two counts of receiving stolen property, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and traffic offenses.

Cheviot police wrote in court records the aggravated burglary charge stemmed from an accusation she trespassed into a bottom-floor apartment at the 3800 block of Applegate Avenue.

A victim told police DeSalvo came into her home and struck her in the head with a candle, court records show.

“The suspect then threatened to kill her if she did not give her $20. An independent witness advised that she told the suspect to leave just before the assault and only knew the suspect as ‘Kayla,’” police wrote in a criminal complaint

Police say they caught up with DeSalvo when they arrived on the scene of an auto accident.

They realized the SUV was stolen out of Monroe after doing a query of the license plate, court records state.

There was also a stolen firearm in the back pocket of the front passenger seat, according to police.

