Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway

Chilly with light showers and gusty winds Monday

By Catherine Bodak
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 6:06 AM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Monday morning will be chilly and cloudy as isolated sprinkles or light rain showers will still be possible. With temperatures cold enough, a few places north of US-50 may see some light snow flurries possibly mixed in with the rain. However, this will not bring any impacts. The light rain showers should end by 4 p.m. in the tri-state with wind gusts up to 40 miles per hour.

High temperatures Monday will vary on location: areas to the south will be in the mid 50s while areas to the north will be in the 40s. Cincinnati will be in the upper 40s. Regardless, with winds factored in, wind chills will be in the 30s and 40s for all - so get the coat out and keep it all day!

Monday night into Tuesday morning will be cold with lows in the low 30s. Freezing conditions will be possible for areas east of I-71. However, given gusty winds and clouds, frost is unlikely.

Ample sunshine will help warm things up on Tuesday with the thermometer rising into the low 60s after a chilly start.

Warm conditions will be much more noticeable on Wednesday as highs are back in the 70s with partly cloudy skies. We make a run at 80 once again on Thursday thanks to some sunshine and breezy southwesterly winds.

Shower chances increase Thursday night through Saturday morning and will bring cooler conditions going into next weekend with highs in the mid 50s and lows in the mid 30s.

The two week climate outlook indicates that the FOX19 NOW viewing area will see below normal temperatures and near normal precipitation. Chances for frost will be possible some nights going into the latter month of April - keep this in mind if you are debating on planting outdoors.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Chilly with light showers and gusty winds Monday
Chilly with light showers and gusty winds Monday

Most Read

A juvenile was taken into police custody on a weapons charge Saturday evening at Kings Island....
Juvenile arrested, accused of having weapons at Kings Island on park’s first day of season
At least four people are dead and multiple others are injured following the overnight shooting...
Alabama city mourns 4 dead, 28 wounded in birthday party mass shooting
Blue Ash police are looking to identify the man photographed. Officers say he hanging around...
Families express concerns about man who allegedly approached children
Sharonville police say they are searching for the suspect who pistol-whipped a McDonald’s store...
McDonald’s manager pistol-whipped in Sharonville robbery
Three people were shot in a Downtown Cincinnati park over the weekend, police say.
3 shot in Downtown Cincinnati park, police say

Latest News

Chilly with light showers and gusty winds Monday
Chilly with light showers and gusty winds Monday
Tracking a chilly start to the work week followed by a midweek warm up before rain, again,...
Chilly with light showers and gusty winds Monday
Tracking some light rain showers and even a few flurries for Monday morning.
A chilly and wet start to the work week
Looking at a chilly Monday with light rain and even a few flurries to the north!
Chilly conditions for Sunday night and Monday