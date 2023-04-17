Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway

Crews continue to search lake for 2 Indiana University students

Two Indiana University students went missing Saturday after swimming in Lake Monroe.
Two Indiana University students went missing Saturday after swimming in Lake Monroe.(WTHR)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 12:59 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONROE COUNTY, Ind. (WXIX) - The search continues for two Indiana University students who went missing after spending the day at Monroe Lake over the weekend.

Siddhant Shah, 19, and 20-year-old Aryan Vaidya were swimming with a group of friends Saturday afternoon when they did not resurface from the water, according to officials with the Indiana Department of Natural Resource.

As soon as the group noticed the two men were missing, they tried to help but were unsuccessful, conservation officers said.

Throughout the weekend, rescue crews searched the area using side scan sonar, but have not found Shah or Vaidya yet.

They continued to search Lake Monroe Monday.

FOX19 will update this story as soon as more information is available.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A juvenile was taken into police custody on a weapons charge Saturday evening at Kings Island....
Teen arrested, accused of having gun at Kings Island on park’s first day of season
Sharonville police say they are searching for the suspect who pistol-whipped a McDonald’s store...
McDonald’s manager pistol-whipped in Sharonville robbery
At least four people are dead and multiple others are injured following the overnight shooting...
Alabama city mourns 4 dead, 28 wounded in birthday party mass shooting
Blue Ash police are looking to identify the man photographed. Officers say he hanging around...
Families express concerns about man who allegedly approached children
Four people were shot in two separate incidents in a Downtown Cincinnati park over the weekend,...
4 shot in Downtown Cincinnati park over weekend, police say

Latest News

Epic Flight Academy partnered with FEAM Aero to break ground Monday at CVG for a facility that...
Aircraft mechanic school coming to CVG as industry goes through shortage
August Troendle, president and CEO of Medpace, stands in the company's Madisonville office.
This Cincinnati resident made Forbes’ 2023 billionaire list. See how much he is worth
"Giving Voice Foundation" offering free program to Alzheimer's patients
"Giving Voice Foundation" offering free program to Alzheimer's patients
Mt. Healthy schools resume classes with update security measures
Mt. Healthy schools resume classes with update security measures