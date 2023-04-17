Crews continue to search lake for 2 Indiana University students

MONROE COUNTY, Ind. (WXIX) - The search continues for two Indiana University students who went missing after spending the day at Monroe Lake over the weekend.

Siddhant Shah, 19, and 20-year-old Aryan Vaidya were swimming with a group of friends Saturday afternoon when they did not resurface from the water, according to officials with the Indiana Department of Natural Resource.

As soon as the group noticed the two men were missing, they tried to help but were unsuccessful, conservation officers said.

Throughout the weekend, rescue crews searched the area using side scan sonar, but have not found Shah or Vaidya yet.

They continued to search Lake Monroe Monday.

