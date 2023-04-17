Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway

Federal judge refuses to grant new trial for P.G. Sittenfeld

A federal judge denied former Cincinnati City Council member P.G. Sittenfeld’s request to throw out his previous convictions.
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 6:11 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A federal judge on Monday denied former Cincinnati City Council member P.G. Sittenfeld’s request to throw out his previous convictions on charges of bribery and attempted extortion.

U.S. District Judge Douglas Cole denied Sittenfeld’s motions for acquittal and a new trial.

Cole said Sittenfeld failed to put forward “any persuasive arguments” supporting either motion.

Sittenfeld was found guilty in July 2022 in a trial that lasted several weeks following accusations that he accepted bribes related to a downtown real-estate project.

The 39-year-old East Walnut Hills resident has insisted since the day he was indicted all allegations were false.

He could face between 15 months and three and a half years in prison.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A juvenile was taken into police custody on a weapons charge Saturday evening at Kings Island....
Teen arrested, accused of having gun at Kings Island on park’s first day of season
At least four people are dead and multiple others are injured following the overnight shooting...
Alabama city mourns 4 dead, 28 wounded in birthday party mass shooting
Sharonville police say they are searching for the suspect who pistol-whipped a McDonald’s store...
McDonald’s manager pistol-whipped in Sharonville robbery
Blue Ash police are looking to identify the man photographed. Officers say he hanging around...
Families express concerns about man who allegedly approached children
Four people were shot in two separate incidents in a Downtown Cincinnati park over the weekend,...
4 shot in Downtown Cincinnati park over weekend, police say

Latest News

After seeing the need for clean drinking water when disaster strikes, Molson Coors decided to...
Brewery switches gears to make canned water to give back
School districts are responsible for developing and implementing their own safety plans to keep...
Price of Protection: A look at Tri-State schools’ safety budgets
Cincinnati Bengals' Ja'Marr Chase signs autographs for fans at the NFL football team's training...
Fans outraged after Ja’Marr Chase look-a-like signs autographs at Kings Island
Marijuana is legal in Illinois, but driving around with more than 80 pounds of the drug is not.
Mississippi man arrested after Marion, Ill. police find more than 80lbs. of pot during traffic stop