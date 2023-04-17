Federal judge refuses to grant new trial for P.G. Sittenfeld

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A federal judge on Monday denied former Cincinnati City Council member P.G. Sittenfeld’s request to throw out his previous convictions on charges of bribery and attempted extortion.

U.S. District Judge Douglas Cole denied Sittenfeld’s motions for acquittal and a new trial.

Cole said Sittenfeld failed to put forward “any persuasive arguments” supporting either motion.

Sittenfeld was found guilty in July 2022 in a trial that lasted several weeks following accusations that he accepted bribes related to a downtown real-estate project.

The 39-year-old East Walnut Hills resident has insisted since the day he was indicted all allegations were false.

He could face between 15 months and three and a half years in prison.

