Fans outraged after Ja’Marr Chase look-a-like signs autographs at Kings Island

CINCINNATI (Enquirer) - An individual who shares the likeness of one Cincinnati Bengals player has upset football fans on social media.

On Saturday, Greater Cincinnati resident Megan Dashley posted on Facebook about a disappointing encounter at Kings Island’s Opening Day. According to the post, Dashley took her son to the amusement park hoping to run into Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase, as he was rumored to be there. Instead of meeting the two-time Pro Bowler, they were greeted by an imposter pretending to be Chase as part of a TikTok prank.

“I’m sad. Pissed. Frustrated. Annoyed. And disappointed in humanity,” Dashley wrote.

Dashley said her son was so excited to meet Chase that he even wore his No. 1 jersey, later signed by the impersonator, known by the screen name @prodigysports. Dashley said she eventually realized it wasn’t Chase because the look-a-like was too short, his signature did not match the wide receiver’s and he was wearing identifiable clothing.

Several other Kings Island customers were also looking for Chase, as the TikTok user has been posting about his visit to the park since last week. His first video, posted on Thursday, has even gone viral, gaining over 23,000 views.

On Sunday, @prodigysports_ responded to the backlash in a series of TikTok videos, where he admits it was all a prank.

“I’m not gonna lie. All y’all got pranked,” he said. “I made all y’all fall for it. Shut up Facebook ladies.”

The TikTok user also released a video directly addressing Dashley, saying she has 24 hours to remove her Facebook post.

“It’s not my fault your son, and you thought Ja’Marr Chase was gonna pull up,” he said. “Are you dumb?”

Chase does not appear to have any involvement in the prank and has not responded to the controversy on social media. The Enquirer contacted Kings Island for a comment and is still awaiting a response.

