Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway

Lobsterman finds 5-foot military missile offshore, police say

Officials said a lobsterman in Maine found a five-foot military missile.
Officials said a lobsterman in Maine found a five-foot military missile.(Maine State Police)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 3:09 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CUSHING, Maine (Gray News) – A lobsterman working in Maine found a five-foot long military missile while checking his offshore traps, according to officials.

The lobsterman, based out of Cushing, found the rocket about 20 miles off shore Monday. The Maine State Police said he took it back to shore and contacted them the next day.

The Maine State Police Bomb Squad arrived to investigate the missile.

Photos shared by the agency show technician Keith Barton examining the potentially explosive artifact.

Officials said a lobsterman in Maine found a five-foot military missile.
Officials said a lobsterman in Maine found a five-foot military missile.(Maine State Police)

Officials identified the rocket as a MK29 Mod-0. X-ray imaging could not confirm whether the rocket still contained explosive material, police said.

Police said the bomb squad officers countercharged the rocket and blew it up safely with guidance from the U.S. Navy’s Explosive Ordinance Disposal Mobile Unit 12.

The MK29 Mod-0 canister is manufactured by BAE systems Land and Armaments for use in ship-based vertical launching systems, which are found aboard multiple classes of U.S. Navy vessels.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. TMX contributed to this report.

Most Read

A juvenile was taken into police custody on a weapons charge Saturday evening at Kings Island....
Teen arrested, accused of having gun at Kings Island on park’s first day of season
At least four people are dead and multiple others are injured following the overnight shooting...
Alabama city mourns 4 dead, 28 wounded in birthday party mass shooting
Sharonville police say they are searching for the suspect who pistol-whipped a McDonald’s store...
McDonald’s manager pistol-whipped in Sharonville robbery
Blue Ash police are looking to identify the man photographed. Officers say he hanging around...
Families express concerns about man who allegedly approached children
Four people were shot in two separate incidents in a Downtown Cincinnati park over the weekend,...
4 shot in Downtown Cincinnati park over weekend, police say

Latest News

FILE - People visit the Magic Kingdom Park at Walt Disney World Resort in Lake Buena Vista,...
DeSantis seeks to control Disney with state oversight powers
FILE - Lynnette Williams holds a sign during a gathering at Second Baptist Church in Akron,...
Ohio officers won’t be charged in shooting of Jayland Walker
Dr. Karla Turner-Bailey/ Resident, Hinds County, Mississippi
Listening to America: High-Speed Internet Access
Listening to America: High-Speed Internet Access
This undated photo provided by SpaceX shows the company's Starship rocket at the launch site in...
SpaceX calls off 1st launch attempt of giant rocket in Texas