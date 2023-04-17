Lockland dad charged with strangulation

LOCKLAND, Ohio (WXIX) - A Lockland father is under arrest on charges he strangled the mother of his child, court records show.

Logan Breadon, 24, is held on one count each of strangulation and domestic violence at the Hamilton County Jail.

Strangulation is now a felony in Ohio under a recent law change

Breadon is scheduled to make his first court appearance in the case at 9 a.m. Monday.

According to court records, the offense occurred Saturday at their home in the 700 block of Shepherd Avenue.

Police wrote in an affidavit Breadon tried to hurt and “strangle a household member (the mother of his child) by choking her and throwing her to the ground. He attempted to take the child from the house and he also struck the victim with the front door.”

Police are seeking a temporary protection order against Breadon to protect the victim. The judge could sign off on that as soon as Monday morning.

