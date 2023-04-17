McDonald’s is working to upgrade and improve its burgers

Contests
McDonald's is working to ensure the buns are softer and toasted to a golden brown while having perfectly melted cheese on each burger.(Max Pixel)
By Debra Worley
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 12:28 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHICAGO (Gray News) – McDonald’s is trying to step up its game by making improvements to its classic burgers.

According to a news release, the fast-food restaurant is working to ensure the buns are softer and toasted to a golden brown while having perfectly melted cheese on each burger.

“We found that small changes, like tweaking our process to get hotter, meltier cheese and adjusting our grill settings for a better sear, added up to a big difference in making our burgers more flavorful than ever,” explained chef Chad Schafer.

The slight changes have already been implemented in international markets and in several cities on the West Coast. McDonald’s said customers will be able to taste the difference at all restaurants nationwide by 2024.

“Our classic burgers are what made McDonald’s famous. They’ve become a cultural icon over the years. We saw the opportunity to make a few changes in our kitchens to make them even more delicious and get back to what people loved most about them in the first place … making them hotter, juicier and tastier,” chief marketing officer Tariq Hassan said in a statement Monday.

McDonald’s is bringing back the Hamburglar to get the word out about the upgrades.

The fast-food restaurant said you’ll know when the changes have been made in your area when you spot his notorious cape and striped outfit.

