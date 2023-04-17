Contests
McDonald’s manager pistol-whipped in Sharonville robbery

Sharonville police say they are searching for the suspect who pistol-whipped a McDonald’s store...
Sharonville police say they are searching for the suspect who pistol-whipped a McDonald’s store manager during an attempted robbery early Sunday.(FOX19 NOW)
By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: Apr. 16, 2023 at 7:44 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
SHARONVILLE, Ohio (WXIX) - Sharonville police say they are searching for the suspect who pistol-whipped a McDonald’s store manager during an attempted robbery early Sunday.

It happened just before the restaurant on East Kemper Road was scheduled to open at 6 a.m., said Sgt. Derek Broenner.

“Nothing like this has happened in quite some time, knock on wood, not to this kind of an extent,” he said.

A suspect in a gray mask approached her in the parking lot when she arrived for work.

“He came out of nowhere,” Sgt. Broenner said. “She was forced into the store at gunpoint. He ordered her to open the safe. When she couldn’t, he struck her in the head and face with the gun.”

The suspect fled without obtaining any money, he said.

The manager was taken to Bethesda North Hospital and is expected to recover.

Police are just beginning to investigate this, Sgt. Broenner said.

The suspect is a male who wore dark clothing and had a backpack, he said.

Police are not sure yet if this was an inside job or someone who cased the place beforehand and knew when the fast food restaurant was going to open.

Sgt. Broenner said they hope to receive McDonald’s surveillance video Monday.

They plan to release it this week in the hopes that someone recognizes the suspect as they work to identify him.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to call Sharonville Police Department and ask for the Detectives Division: 513-563-1147.

Or, call Crime Stoppers: 513-352-3040.

